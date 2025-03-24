Liberia: Forensic Experts Here to Help Retrieve Stolen Wealth

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has hailed the arrival of two senior forensic experts from FTI Consulting as a significant step in President Boakai's fight against corruption.

The experts will assist in tracing and recovering assets obtained through illicit means, a move Ngafuan describes as "good news" for the nation.

"The Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) is not working alone anymore. AREPT brought in independent partners, which is a clear sign of the government's commitment to fighting corruption and recovering stolen assets," Minister Ngafuan stated.

He emphasized that the success of this initiative would directly benefit the Liberian people, particularly the impoverished citizens who are eager for the government to recover stolen wealth.

Minister Ngafuan made these remarks during a courtesy visit from forensic experts Andrew Durant and Wayne Anthony Friday at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

To enhance its anti-corruption efforts, the Liberian government has enlisted the expertise of the two senior forensic specialists. The duo will join AREPT to aid in tracing and recovering assets obtained through illegal means.

AREPT released a statement last week noting that the arrival of the experts to enhance Liberia's ability to recover stolen assets would incur no liability expenses for the government-as Durant and Anthony have generously volunteered to carry out a complimentary two-week case evaluation, showcasing FTI Consulting's dedication to assisting Liberia in its fight against corruption.

Who Are the Experts?

FTI Consulting is internationally recognized for its expertise in forensic investigations, asset tracing, and financial fraud detection. The firm has successfully assisted governments, central banks, and financial institutions in uncovering and repatriating stolen funds in several countries, including Nigeria, one of the largest asset recovery cases in Africa.

Andrew Durant, a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, leads the firm's Forensic Accounting Services across London, the Middle East, and Africa. With over 30 years of experience, he has worked on major investigations into financial fraud, corruption, bribery, and asset misappropriation across Africa, Europe, the United States, and Asia. Durant is recognized as a leader in forensic accounting and asset tracing by Who's Who Legal and Chambers.

Wayne Anthony, an expert in forensic accounting and fraud investigations, has more than 25 years of experience leading high-profile asset tracing projects. His work has spanned multiple jurisdictions, including Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, and Iraq. He previously managed FTI Consulting's forensic accounting practice in the UAE and played a crucial role in major financial fraud and asset misappropriation investigations.

Liberia's Renewed Fight Against Corruption

The Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) was set up to lead Liberia's efforts in tracing, recovering, and prosecuting cases involving illegally acquired public assets. The task force operates under Executive Order No. 145, signed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., reinforcing the government's stance on corruption and accountability.

Under the leadership of Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, AREPT is responsible for investigating and retrieving both fixed and liquid assets misappropriated by current and former officials. The task force plays a vital role in ensuring that recovered funds and properties are reinvested into national development, benefiting the Liberian people.

Liberia continues to experience challenges with financial mismanagement, leading to past struggles in asset recovery efforts that were often sluggish and inefficient. The involvement of these global forensic specialists indicates a fresh commitment to transparency and accountability. Leveraging their expertise in cross-border investigations, Durant and Anthony are anticipated to enhance Liberia's capacity for asset recovery, aiming to identify hidden assets and ensure accountability for corrupt practices

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister reiterated President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's strong stance on asset recovery and anti-corruption efforts, praising the President as a man of integrity.

"Although corruption often fights back, good will ultimately prevail," Minister Ngafuan asserted.

He pledged his full support and cooperation to the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce, wishing them every success in their mission.

On behalf of the team, FTI Consulting Senior Managing Director Andrew Durant expressed enthusiasm about joining the fight against corruption in Liberia.

The team was accompanied by Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, Chairman of the AREPT.