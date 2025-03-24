Liberia: Bility Breaks Ground for a Major Bridge Linking Nimba and Bong Counties

Bong — Once completed, the bridge will connect Nimba and Bong counties, boosting economic development and providing relief to residents.

Bility, who is also the former president of the Liberia Football Association and a known philanthropist, has been at the forefront of development projects in Nimba County.

He has previously spearheaded the construction of schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure in the county.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on March 22,2025, marked a turning point in the Counties' transportation network.

The 90-meter bridge, which is set to be completed before December of this year, according to Bility will play a vital role in facilitating smoother travel and trade between the two counties.

During the ceremony, Representative Bility emphasized the importance of the bridge in promoting economic development and enhancing the mobility of citizens from both counties.

In a heartfelt gesture of respect and recognition, the bridge was named in honor of Cllr. Tiawon Say Gongloe, a prominent figure in Liberian legal and political circles.

Bility explained that naming the bridge after Cllr. Gongloe was in recognition to his tireless efforts for justice and development in Liberia and a continue call from Cllr. Gongloe to help construct a bridge on the St. John River.

The Citizens Movement for Change political leader also explained that the bridge is not just a physical structure, but a symbol of unity and progress for the people of Nimba and Bong counties.

He said Cllr. Gongloe's contributions to the nation are immeasurable.

The project has been hailed as a major achievement for the people of both Nimba and Bong counties, and it is expected to reduce travel time, improve access to markets, and enhance social and economic integration between the two counties.

The construction is set to be completed in the coming months, with a goal to finish before December.

Meanwhile Local leaders, including the Commissioner of Kpaai District, James Kpoquoi , have also expressed their support for the project, viewing it as a critical development for both counties.