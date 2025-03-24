Liberia: Stand Reacts to Supreme Court's Ruling

A Liberia grassroots advocacy organization, Solidarity and Trust for A New Day (STAND), publicly condemns Supreme Court of Liberia recent ruling pertaining to the writ of injunction against the Liberia National Police's enforcement of a no-go zone for commercial motorcyclists.

STAND labels the Court's ruling as biased, unconstitutional, and an overreach influenced by Boakai Administration.

In a ruling delivered last Friday by Associate Justice Ceaineh Clinton-Johnson, the Supreme Court denied the injunction petition filed by STAND, paving the way for the Police to continue their enforcement actions.

STAND National Chairman, Mulbah Morlu, criticizes the Supreme Court for what he perceives as a misalignment with principles enshrined in the Liberian Constitution.

He emphasizes that ultimate power should rest with the people of Liberia.

In a press conference held in Monrovia over the weekend, Morlu announced that STAND, in coalition with various motorcyclist organizations, plans to organize a peaceful protest.

The intent of the protest is to call upon the 55th Legislature to intervene in what the group views as a detrimental action by the LNP, which it notes adversely impacts not only motorcyclists but also students, civil servants, and vendors in Monrovia and surrounding areas.

STAND articulates that the pending protest seeks to address issues of corruption and alleged executive meddling in the judiciary.

But speaking on the Supreme Court's decision, Police Inspector General, Colonel Gregory Coleman, says the ruling effectively endorses the Police's no-go zone directive for motorcyclists, declaring the matter resolved and closed.

The controversy surrounding the no-go zone has sparked considerable debate in the Liberian society, raising concerns about public safety, mobility, and broader implications for civil rights and judicial independence in the country.

As STAND mobilizes support for its upcoming protest, the spotlight will be on both the organization and the government, as both sides navigate through these contentious paths that may lightly lead to a standoff.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has launched a comprehensive five-year strategic plan that prioritizes soft security measures over traditional hard enforcement, which has often been associated with violence and social unrest.

The initiative aims to address root causes of crimes by fostering sustainable livelihoods for youth in local communities.

Appearing at the Center for Intellectual Exchange of Opinions in Monrovia over the weekend, Inspector General Coleman emphasized the importance of this strategic shift.

He highlighted that the plan will incorporate alternative livelihood programs aimed at young people, thereby reducing their vulnerability to criminal activities.

He said the strategic plan is part of a broader effort to decrease crime rate and enhance community safety.

"We are actively seeking interventions that promote peace and security without resorting to violence," he noted, stressing the need for a community-oriented approach.

Besides, Colonel Coleman announced that the Police force is set to initiate quarterly training sessions for officers.

These trainings will refresh law enforcement personnel on engagement protocols and essential policing skills, which have not been updated for over six years due to budget constraints and competing priorities.

The Police IG acknowledged frustration and anger brewing in the society, attributing it largely to high unemployment and lack of opportunities.

The LNP is also exploring psychosocial support initiatives for officers and the communities they serve.

Coleman defended this approach as crucial for safeguarding foreign investments, which play a vital role in the country's economy.

He cited mixed reactions from local populations, explaining that police presence is intended to ensure security of both community members and investors.