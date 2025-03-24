Liberia: Northside Donates to Jackson F. Doe Hospital

24 March 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

The Northside hospital (USA) enhances relationship with Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Referral Hospital in Nimba County by donating medical supplies worth US$200,000 to boost the hospital's swift response to healthcare services.

The donation was made possible through lobbying efforts of the CEO of Jackson F. Doe Referral Hospital, Doctor Victor Kaizer, following a visit to the United States last November.

The donated supplies include critical medical equipment such as patient monitors, ER examination tables, IV pumps, central line kits, and surgical gowns. Other items are hospital beds, doctors' office beds and gloves plus more.

Additionally, the hospital received a substantial stock of protective gear, bio-hazard bags, Clorox cleaning solutions, and COVID-19 testing kits.

The shipment also contained essential office furniture, which will enhance the hospital's operational efficiency.

These contributions are expected to significantly improve the hospital's capacity to provide quality healthcare, particularly in emergency response and surgical care.

The hospital officials have expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Massoud and NorthSide Hospital for their generosity, emphasizing the positive impact this donation will have on patient care and overall hospital operations.

The Jackson F. Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital is one of the country's most advanced medical facilities, providing specialized healthcare services, including surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, and radiology.

The hospital serves as a referral center for patients from across Liberia and neighboring countries.

For his part, Chief of Surgery Dr. Romeo Massoud, in a conversation said the initiative is the Northside own way of enhancing the hospital's relationship.

Dr. Massoud said Northside saw the need to assist the Jackson F. Doe Memorial Hospital with medical supplies, given challenges in Africa and following Doctor Victor Kaizer's visit to the United States last November.

