Liberia: LLA Chairman Kpakio Pledges Legal Action to Resolve Decade Long Land Disputes

Monrovia — The newly appointed Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), Hon. Samuel F. Kpakio, has announced plans to establish a dedicated legal team to address land cases that have remained unresolved in court for more than ten years.

Hon. Samuel F. Kpakio was officially sworn in as Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) on February 18, 2025. Prior to his appointment, he served as Director for the Department of Land Use and Management at the Liberia Land Authority (LLA).

Speaking during a press briefing over the weekend, Chairman Kpakio emphasized the need for a swift judicial action, to address the prolonged delays in resolving land disputes mainly cause by "political and legal maneuvering.'

He disclosed that the legal team when setup will work closely with the judiciary to explore what judicial powers can be utilized to expedite decisions on these long standing cases.

"It is true that many cases appear in court and linger for three to four years, and sometimes as long as ten years, due to political and legal complexities," Chairman Kpakio said. "We are now forming a team of legal minds that will collaborate with the courts to ensure that these cases are expedited to allow room for new cases."

Chairman Kpakio underscored that the objective is to ensure that cases that have dragged on for years are curtailed, thereby reducing the backlog and enabling the judicial system to focus on emerging land disputes.

Meanwhile, Hon. Kpakio expressed his commitment to transforming the Liberia Land Authority into a model of transparency and empowerment.

He noted that his previous experience, having served the Ministry for four and a half years, has prepared him to drive reforms that will foster accountability and improve land governance across the country.