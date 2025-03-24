Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Tours Arcelormittal Nimba Operations, Applauds Progress As Host Communities Endorse Expansion

YEKEPA —

U.S.Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner visited ArcelorMittal Liberia operations, leaving with a positive impression about the significant investment the company has made in the county, which he believes will help Liberia with its long-term human and economic development.

During the visit and tour of the concentrator, Ambassador Toner noted ArcelorMittal Liberia's (AML), investment as "significant to the Liberian economy." As the biggest investment so far, the investment would help the country to address the problems of education and unemployment. The ambassador also stressed the need for the Liberian government to attract new sources of substantial foreign investment given the potential Liberia has to offer in sectors such as mining and tourism.

The Ambassador and his team were received on site by ArcelorMittal Mining Head of Finance, R.C. Saraf, and General Manager, Joseph Mathews, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Executive Officer Michiel Van Der Merwe, Chief Operating Officer Anthony Kocken, and heads of departments including Marcus Wleh of Sustainability and External Relations, Rebecca Kwabo-Buegar, Human Resources and Organizational Development, and Mrs. Charlesetta Peters, Head of Social Services amongst others.

Mr. Kocken highlighted AML's contributions and positive impact in Liberia in areas such as employment and capacity building. The group toured the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy, where local Liberians are trained to become artisans, and their subsequent employment is one example of a major investment that will lead to long-term economic and social benefits for Liberians. The AML COO also mentioned the strong relationship between the company and nearby communities through which unskilled residents are prioritized for general work that does not involve much technical skills to do. He further detailed the company's support to community projects such as agriculture, which allows farmers in local communities to receive grants under AML's Biodiversity and Conservation Program.

At the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA), Victor Loubser, Acting Manager of the academy also briefed the U.S. Ambassador about the quality of training the institution provides and the employment opportunities that follow upon graduation. He said currently, the training academy has absorbed all its graduates, ensuring full employment of all trainees,

Chief Operating Officer Anthony Kocken also briefed the Ambassador and his entourage as they toured the concentrator project, noting that it has the capacity to produce 15 million tons of concentrate ore per annum, which will commence operations here by July 2025 and producing a value-added product that is in high demand for the steel industry.

AML Management also used the occasion to inform the Ambassador that the company fully supports the Government's Multi-user Rail Policy. Mr. Mathews said that with the ongoing expansion, ArcelorMittal Liberia has increased the railway capacity and while other companies can utilize surplus capacity temporarily, they must also expand it further for their own needs.

The U.S. Ambassador's visit underscored a strong commitment to fostering continued partnership in key sectors like education, healthcare and vital community infrastructure as Liberia continues to expand its role in the regional and global economy. The visit also reconfirmed the U.S. government and AML's shared commitment to support President Boakai's vision of a creating a multi-user rail system.

Grand Bassa Endorses AML's Expansion, MDA Approval

The visit also comes as host communities expressed support to the company's expansion.

The Chiefs, elders, and residents of Grand Bassa County have voiced strong support for the extension of the company's investment and the approval of its Third Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Government of Liberia.

In a statement issued following months of discussions, community leaders emphasized AML's significant contributions to Liberia's economy and social development since it first invested in the country in 2005. The group highlighted the company's role in reviving Liberia's post-war economy, providing employment opportunities, and fostering social progress.

A Legacy of Investment and Development

According to the statement, AML was one of the first major international companies to invest in Liberia following the country's civil war. Community members acknowledged that while the company has not met every expectation, it has consistently engaged with local leaders to address concerns.

"No investment project is without its challenges, but we appreciate that AML has shown a willingness to listen to the people and engage in dialogue," the statement read. "Development is a process, and we are confident that through continued discussions, solutions will be found to benefit everyone."

The chiefs and elders further noted that AML remains Liberia's largest private-sector employer, with over 3,000 Liberians in its workforce. The company also contributes significantly to national revenue through taxes, royalties, and other financial obligations, which help fund essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects.

Community Impact and Social Contributions

The endorsement cited several key development projects implemented by AML in Grand Bassa County, including construction of the St. John Teachers' Quarters in Wee Statutory District, construction of the Siahn Public School in Wee Statutory District, Boeglay Maternal Waiting Homes in Wee Statutory District, fencing of Gorblee High School in Wayzon City, market construction projects in Duwein Town, FDA Junction, and Big Joe Town, Moore Town Hall construction in Buchanan, rehabilitation of 4.6 km of Barconic Road in Buchanan City, Fairground Community Town Hall Construction in Buchanan City.

Additionally, the statement highlighted AML's support in rebuilding a new hospital in Buchanan to replace the government hospital, which has suffered multiple fires.

The Path Forward: Calls for Enhanced Community Benefits

While expressing strong support for AML's expansion, the chiefs and residents urged the government to negotiate additional benefits for affected communities. Their recommendations include increased Social Development Fund - raising AML's annual contribution to Grand Bassa County from $1 million to $2 million to fund more community projects, employment prioritization - ensuring more jobs from the expansion are given to residents of affected communities, technical and vocational training - establishing a vocational training center in Buchanan, similar to the existing one in Yekepa, to equip young people with employable skills.

On infrastructure development, the citizens called for continued investment in roads, schools, and healthcare facilities. They also called for the expansion of scholarship opportunities - providing more scholarships for local and international studies, particularly for students from host communities.

A Call for Government Support

The community leaders emphasized that supporting AML's expansion is crucial for ensuring continued economic growth and stability in Liberia. They called on the government to finalize negotiations for the Third Mineral Development Agreement, which is expected to create over 2,000 new jobs, generate $200 million in annual revenue, and fund major infrastructure upgrades, including port and rail enhancements.

"We understand that a stable investment climate is essential for attracting long-term investors like ArcelorMittal," the statement concluded. "We urge the Government of Liberia to support AML's expansion and ensure that this investment continues to benefit our communities and the nation as a whole."

The endorsement was signed by traditional chiefs, elders, and residents from AML's host communities in Grand Bassa County, reinforcing their collective stance in favor of the company's continued operations and investment in Liberia.

Like Bassa, chiefs, elders, and citizens of Nimba earlier voiced their strong support for the extension of AML's operations and the ratification of its amended Mineral Development Agreement (MDA). In a statement issued last week, they emphasized the company's contributions to socio-economic development and urged the Government of Liberia to finalize negotiations for AML's expansion while ensuring key community concerns are addressed.