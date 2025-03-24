Nigeria: Diphtheria - Nigeria Records Three New Confirmed Cases, One Death

NCDC stated that the cases were identified among 16 suspected cases across four LGAs in two states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has recorded three new confirmed cases and one death of diphtheria.

The centre made this known in its latest situation report for week 11.

NCDC stated that the cases were identified among 16 suspected cases across four local government areas (LGAs) in two states.

The agency noted that all the three confirmed cases were clinically diagnosed, with no laboratory confirmations or epidemiological links reported.

Also, it stated that the death accounted for a case fatality rate (CFR) of 33.3 per cent.

Since epidemiological week 19 of 2022, Nigeria has recorded 42,805 suspected diphtheria cases across 351 LGAs in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of these, 25,977 cases (60.7 per cent) have been confirmed, comprising 396 laboratory-confirmed cases, 238 epidemiologically linked cases, and 25,353 clinically compatible cases.

The report revealed that states with the highest number of suspected cases include Kano (24,385), Yobe (5,330), Katsina (4,253), Bauchi (3,066), Borno (3,059), Kaduna (777), and Jigawa (364), which accounted for 96.3 per cent of the total suspected cases.

The confirmed cases have been reported in 187 LGAs across 26 states, with Kano (18,254), Bauchi (2,334), Yobe (2,383), Katsina (1,517), Borno (1,161), Jigawa (53), Plateau (119), and Kaduna (44) accounting for 99.1 per cent of these cases.

NCDC stated that most confirmed cases, 16,579 (63.8 per cent), occurred among children aged one to 14 years.

The NCDC has expressed concern over persistent vaccination gaps, which have contributed to the ongoing outbreak.

As of the latest reports, a total of 1,319 deaths have been recorded among confirmed cases, reflecting a CFR of 5.1 per cent.

Public health response

In response to the outbreak, the NCDC, in collaboration with international partners such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, has intensified public health interventions.

These efforts include enhanced surveillance, widespread vaccination campaigns targeting unvaccinated populations, and public awareness initiatives to educate communities about the importance of immunisation and early medical intervention.

The NCDC urged the public to ensure that children receive the complete series of diphtheria vaccinations as part of routine immunisation schedules.

Healthcare workers are also advised to maintain a high index of suspicion for diphtheria and adhere to recommended infection prevention and control measures to mitigate the spread of the disease.

About diphtheria

Diphtheria is a severe bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It primarily affects the throat and upper airways, producing a toxin that can lead to breathing difficulties, heart complications, and nerve damage.

The disease is highly contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets, direct contact, or contaminated surfaces.

Diphtheria can be prevented through vaccination, part of routine immunisation schedules worldwide.