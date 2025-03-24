Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - U.S. International Relations Need Caution

Mr President, the world was taken aback on 14 March 2025 when media reports showed that the USA has placed travel restrictions on 43 countries around the world, with the intention to fully prevent their nationals from travelling to the United States if within 60 days they fail to meet the requirements set by the Trump administration.

Among the 43 countries, 22 are in Africa, with 9 located in West Africa, including The Gambia. An internal memo indicates that these nations are categorised based on the severity of proposed visa limitations. The Gambia falls into the third category, facing potential partial visa suspensions unless specific "deficiencies" in vetting and security screening processes are addressed within 60 days. If this decision remains in place, it will strain relations with the US, which claims to champion human rights and democracy.

Mr President, this situation will have serious implications for the security, trade, and economies of the countries involved. For instance, the 3000 Gambians to be deported from the US could pose serious security threat when returned to The Gambia.

Mr President, it is crucial for the African Union to convene an emergency meeting to assess the implications of this unwarranted decision by the US. This action will impact not only the 43 listed countries but also the US itself.

Mr President, waiting for Washington is not an option, as the US ban would be a setback for The Gambia. Proactive diplomacy, strategic lobbying, and internal governance reforms can prevail or at least mitigate the impact of this decision.

The Government of The Gambia, its Diaspora, private sector, and stakeholders must collaborate to ensure the country is recognised as a responsible and compliant partner on the world stage.

The following are recommended measures for The Gambia to avoid the US visa restrictions:

1. Enhance Passport Security:

· Upgrade Passport Features: Incorporate advanced security elements into Gambian passports to prevent fraud and counterfeiting.

· Regular Audits: Conduct periodic assessments to identify and rectify vulnerabilities in passport issuance and management.

2. Strengthen Traveler Data Sharing:

· Implement API Systems: Adopt Advance Passenger Information systems to share traveler data with U.S. authorities prior to flights.

· Participate in International Databases: Engage with global databases to exchange information on lost or stolen passports and individuals of concern.

3. Improve Security Screening Procedures:

· Comprehensive Background Checks: Ensure thorough vetting of visa applicants and travelers, focusing on criminal records and potential security threats.

· Collaborate with International Agencies: Work alongside organizations like INTERPOL to enhance screening accuracy and reliability.

4. Engage in Diplomatic Dialogue:

· Initiate Discussions: Engage with U.S. officials to comprehend specific concerns and demonstrate commitment to resolving identified issues.

· Request Technical Assistance: Seek support from the U.S. and international bodies to bolster The Gambia's security infrastructure and compliance capabilities.

5. Educate the Public:

· Awareness Campaigns: Inform citizens about the importance of adhering to international travel regulations and the implications of non-compliance.

· Promote Legal Travel Channels: Encourage the use of official and legal avenues for migration and travel to the U.S.

Furthermore, our authorities should avoid issuing diplomatic and service passports to non-Gambians, especially those already travelling with passports from their own countries. A clear example is Mohamed Bassi, who was granted protection by former President Yahya Jammeh, but is now imprisoned in the US.

By proactively implementing these measures, The Gambia can address the US government's concerns, thereby mitigating the risk of partial visa suspensions and ensuring continued access for its citizens to travel, study, and work in the United States.

Good day!

