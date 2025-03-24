Liberia: WAEC Concludes 73rd Council Meeting in Monrovia, Elects New Vice Chairman

Monrovia —

The 73rd Annual Council Meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) concluded in Monrovia, Liberia, with the election of Liberia's Chief Government Nominee, Honourable Amos Armah Fully, as Vice Chairman for a one-year term. He succeeds Mr. Edward Kpakra of Sierra Leone.

According to the WAEC press release, the meeting, held from March 17 to 21, 2025, was officially opened by Liberia's President, His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr. In his keynote address, President Boakai praised WAEC's 73 years of service, noting the Council's pivotal role in maintaining educational standards across the West African sub-region.

President Boakai highlighted WAEC's contributions to educational assessment, transparency, and regional integration, emphasizing the need for inclusive examination policies. He also stressed the importance of creating accessible testing environments for students with disabilities, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Liberia's Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, reaffirmed the country's commitment to strengthening collaboration with WAEC and ensuring the credibility and accessibility of the Council's examinations.

The meeting also honored outstanding students from the 2024 WASSCE, with the WAEC International Excellence Award presented to three Ghanaian candidates: Master David Nii Commey Ankrah (1st Prize), Master Henschel Tabi Frempong-Manso (2nd Prize), and Master Benedict Ofori Debrah (3rd Prize). Additionally, Master Ankrah received the prestigious Augustus Bandele Oyediran Award for the Best Candidate in West Africa.

In recognition of exceptional contributions to WAEC's objectives, Liberia's Mrs. Hawah Sharon Goll-Kotchi was conferred the Distinguished Friend of Council Award.

The meeting, attended by delegates from WAEC's five-member countries, also included discussions on WAEC's operations, educational programs, and the importance of greater collaboration in research dissemination. The 74th Annual Council Meeting will be hosted by the Government of Ghana in March 2026.

WAEC's Chairman, Prof. Thomas B. R. Yormah, thanked Liberia for its hospitality and support in making the event a success.