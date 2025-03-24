Liberian Farmers Innovate to Tackle Climate Change, Boost Food Security

Suakoko — Under a blazing sun on the serene campus of Cuttington University, Mr. Joseph Ndebeh, a respected agricultural scientist at the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) and lecturer at the university's College of Agriculture & Sustainable Development, voiced growing alarm over the climate-related threats confronting Liberia's farmers. Calm yet passionate, Ndebeh is not only an academic but also a farmer whose connection to the land reflects his deep commitment to Liberia's agricultural future.

"Climate change is a reality," he said. "We're witnessing erratic rainfall, intense heat, and even bizarre occurrences like ice blocks falling from the sky in parts of Nimba County -- something unheard of for decades." According to Ndebeh, these shifting patterns are already wreaking havoc on crops and livelihoods across the country.

Traditionally reliable weather patterns have become unpredictable, complicating planting and harvesting cycles. Farmers used to count on December for dry-season crops like okra and pepper. Today, they face torrential rains, unseasonable flooding, and scorching heat that damage crops and reduce yields. "Farmers no longer know when to plant," Ndebeh lamented. "The rains don't follow the usual calendar."

Amos K. Holder, a traditional farmer from Panta District in Bong County, shared similar concerns. "We used to get more rain than sun, but now we can go one or two months without a drop, and the sun is harsher than ever," he said. These extreme shifts make it increasingly difficult to grow crops and predict outcomes.

Climate change is also fueling a surge in pests and plant diseases. Unpredictable rainfall creates favorable conditions for pests, some of which are attacking crops never previously affected. Bong County, for example, experienced an armyworm outbreak in 2023, and crops like onions and peppers have suffered from new diseases that are reducing both quality and yield.

Declining crop productivity is deepening food insecurity across Liberia. Ndebeh explained that extreme heatwaves, erratic rainfall, and pest infestations are combining to increase plant vulnerability and lower yields. Even pollination has been affected -- rising temperatures are causing flowers to fall off prematurely, resulting in failed harvests.

Water scarcity is another growing concern. Holder emphasized the need for efficient water management. "If we can capture and store the little rain that falls, we can survive the dry months," he said, calling for investment in rainwater harvesting infrastructure.

In coastal regions, rising sea levels are causing erosion and floods, while inland communities face stronger winds that damage homes and farmland. In Zubatan, a massive flood recently destroyed a 35-hectare rice farm -- a stark reminder of how devastating climate events can be for rural communities.

A 2024 climate change and migration survey by New Narratives, conducted across five counties, revealed that nine in ten farmers are contemplating migration due to worsening conditions. Seventy-three percent reported that their livelihoods were no longer sustainable. While some are seeking educational or job opportunities abroad -- particularly in the United States -- experts warn that desperation is exposing many to the dangers of trafficking and scams.

Despite the grim outlook, hope is not lost. CARI has launched adaptation initiatives, including the introduction of faster-maturing rice varieties that can thrive in shortened and uncertain growing seasons. These varieties -- which mature in just 90 days compared to the traditional 120 to 150 -- allow multiple harvests per year, improving food availability even under erratic weather.

Holder supports the shift toward early-maturing rice. "It helps ensure a consistent food supply and reduces our dependency on imported rice," he said. Farmers in Panta District are now cultivating climate-resilient varieties like diabetic-black rice, purple rice, and jasmine red rice -- crops better suited to current conditions.

Ndebeh believes such innovation is key. "The longer a crop takes to mature, the more vulnerable it becomes," he explained. "With faster-growing varieties, we can reduce that risk and ensure more reliable food production." He also urged farmers to build water reservoirs to make use of excess rainfall during dry spells.

Collaborative efforts are taking root. Holder is encouraging community-driven solutions such as "rolling farming" -- cultivating crops on slopes to reduce flood risks -- and conservation farming, where organic material or grass is used to retain soil moisture and protect against evaporation.

CARI, in partnership with international institutions, has introduced resilient crop lines from countries like Indonesia and the UAE, tailored for coastal areas with high salinity and inland areas with iron-rich soils. These innovations are part of a broader strategy to equip Liberian farmers with the tools they need to adapt and survive.

The World Meteorological Organization reports that the past decade has been the hottest on record, with 2024 now ranked as the warmest year ever. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), 3.3 billion people globally are highly vulnerable to climate risks, including threats to food and water security. The IPCC warns that climate change is already diminishing global agricultural productivity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Climate Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, the Liberian government has begun promoting early-maturing rice varieties such as V4, developed to withstand climate extremes. However, Ndebeh notes that persuading farmers to adopt these new approaches remains a significant challenge.

One bright example is Panta Pride, a local farming cooperative in Bong County. In collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the group is spearheading the cultivation of climate-resilient crops like diabetic-black rice and early-maturing beans. Their work is helping to reinforce food security while advancing Liberia's goal of reducing dependence on imports.

"The future of agriculture in Liberia hinges on innovation and adaptability," Ndebeh said. "We must think outside the box and make smart use of our land and climate." With sustained investments in infrastructure, financing, and technical support, he believes Liberia's farmers can thrive -- even in the face of climate change.

"We can't rely on imports forever," he concluded. "We have the land. We have the climate. With the right strategies, we can make Liberia self-sufficient in food production."