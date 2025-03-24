Liberia: EPA Urges Senate Climate Action At Lawmakers' Forum

Buchanan — In a major step toward legislative engagement in climate governance, the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA), with support from the Government of Canada through NovaSphere, opened a high-level Climate Learning and Exchange Forum for members of the Liberian Senate under the theme, "Advancing Legislative Actions for Climate Mitigations in Liberia."

Held in Buchanan from March 20-23, 2025, the forum is designed to build senators' understanding of climate science, global climate commitments, and the tools required to develop strong environmental laws. The event follows a similar gathering for House members in Ganta earlier this year.

In his opening remarks, EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo described climate change as the "defining crisis of the 21st century"--warning of Liberia's growing vulnerability to erratic weather, rising sea levels, and deforestation. He emphasized the critical role lawmakers must play in crafting and enacting climate-resilient policies.

"This forum gives senators the knowledge to not only assess the EPA's current progress, but to also be proactive in passing legislation that will protect our country's future," Dr. Yarkpawolo said, while also calling on lawmakers to ratify the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement, a landmark international treaty for marine conservation.

Senator Simeon Taylor of Grand Cape Mount County, representing Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe, Chair of the Senate Committee on Hydrocarbon and Environment, underscored the need for scientific grounding in legislative action.

"Lawmakers depend on environmental experts to provide guidance," Senator Taylor said. "Forums like this empower us to challenge policies that run contrary to our climate agenda and ensure alignment with national goals."

He praised the EPA and NovaSphere for what he termed a timely intervention as the country prepares to finalize a long-anticipated climate change law.

Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely of Grand Gedeh County echoed the call for urgency, stating that climate laws must reflect the experiences of rural populations already grappling with environmental shifts they barely understand.

"Our people are seeing their farms washed away and rivers drying up," he said. "This law must be more than policy--it must be protection."

Technical experts from the EPA, Forestry Development Authority (FDA), and NovaSphere led sessions on the science of climate change, carbon markets, climate financing, legislative procedures, and stakeholder engagement. The forum also delved into the legal vacuum surrounding carbon trading in Liberia, highlighting the need for a legal framework to manage the increasing interest in carbon offset projects.

"Liberia currently lacks a climate change law, and without it, carbon trading remains suspended," said Isaac Nyaneyon Kannah, Lead Coordinator of NovaSphere's Multilevel Climate Governance Program. "This forum is a critical step in equipping senators to push that legislation forward."

Kannah emphasized the integration of Liberia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, the importance of Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems, and the need for climate justice in future laws.

John S. McKay Jr., Technical Manager at the FDA, reminded participants that human actions remain the primary driver of climate disruption and that both government and citizens share responsibility.

"No country is immune," McKay warned. "While policy is crucial, our collective behavior--deforestation, over-farming, pollution--must change if we want to see real results."

The three-day engagement will culminate in the drafting of policy recommendations to guide the finalization of Liberia's first comprehensive climate change legislation. According to the forum's organizers, these recommendations will form the backbone of a national legal framework that supports climate action, unlocks international financing, and safeguards the environment for future generations.

Among the nearly 30 senators in attendance were Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Senator Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu, and Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado--underscoring the cross-party commitment to environmental reform.