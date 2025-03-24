West Africa: Amb. Conteh Bids Ecowas President Farewell

Abuja — The outgoing Ambassador of Liberia to Nigeria, and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Dr. AI-Hassan Conteh, has paid a courtesy visit to the President ECOWAS, Dr. Oumar Alieu Touray, to formally bid him farewell after a long successful tour of diplomatic service.

During the meeting which took place on March 21, at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, the two diplomats exchanged positive reflections of their professional and personal relations while working together.

Ambassador Conteh thanked Dr. Touray, officials and staff of ECOWAS and all the ambassadors and representatives for their cooperation, friendship and brotherly spirits leading to the success of the whole. He expressed happiness for his long tenure, and noted it was unfortunate that some members were leaving the regional body.

He however said he was happy the door was left opened for reconsideration and return of the member states that left the regional body. He particularly thanked Dr. Touray for his professionalism and friendship, noting that his heart will always be at ECOWAS.

Ambassador Conteh extended warm greetings from His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia and Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Responding, Dr. Touray praised Ambassador Conteh for his sterling leadership as Dean of the Permanent Representatives Committee and his long-standing experience as a diplomat. He lauded Ambassador Conteh for his mediatory role between and amongst other states during his tour in Abuja, and congratulated him for his new assignment, and expressed optimism that he will succeed because of the wealth of experience he has acquired over the years.

"Your appointment to Washington is a demonstration of the explicit confidence the President has in your ability to succeed", Dr. Touray said. Regarding Liberia's solicitation for support for the non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council, the President of the ECOWAS Commission assured Liberia of the full support of the ECOWAS Community because the decision to support Liberia has already been made and endorsed.

They then exchanged views on various issues pertinent to the West African region, celebrated the achievements of ECOWAS, and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration for regional stability and development.

They highlighted the significant role that ECOWAS plays in fostering peace, security, and economic integration among member states, particularly in the context of Liberia's post-conflict recovery and development.

Further speaking, Ambassador Conteh noted, "It has been a true privilege to represent Liberia in such a distinguished organization. I have witnessed firsthand, the dedication of the ECOWAS Commission in addressing the numerous challenges our region faces. Together, we have made strides in promoting democratic governance, strengthening regional security, and enhancing trade relations. I leave with a renewed commitment to ensuring that the bond between Liberia and ECOWAS remains stronger".

Ambassador Conteh used the occasion to solicit the continuous support of the ECOWAS Commission for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. It can be recalled that in 2024, the Liberian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched its bid for a Non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. For his part, Dr. Touray pledged the commission's support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

Dr. Oumar Alieu Touray lauded Ambassador Conteh for his exemplary service and contributions to the ECOWAS mission during his time in office. He acknowledged the importance of maintaining strong relationships with member states, emphasizing that the stability and progress of the region depend on collaborative efforts among all nations.

"The spirit of unity among West African nations is what makes our community resilient in the face of challenges," Dr. Touray said, adding "we are grateful for your enormous contributions and look forward to working closely with your successor to further enhance our programs and initiatives."

During the meeting, both leaders discussed pressing issues such as regional security challenges, the promotion of trade and investment, and the need for sustained efforts in combating climate change. Dr. Conteh underscored the need for collective action among member states to navigate these issues effectively.

Commenting on the current political situation in the House of Representatives in Liberia, Dr. Touray emphasized the need for reconciliation and adherence to the rule of law. He indicated that the ECOWAS Commission is closely following the current situation in the Liberian Legislature and will make intervention in the coming weeks.

As this chapter of his diplomatic service comes to a close in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Conteh reiterated his hope for peace and progress in Liberia, and the wider West African region. He urged continued support for ECOWAS initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable development and stability.

Ambassador Conteh's tenure witnessed significant developments in Liberia's relationship with ECOWAS, including partnerships aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and collaborative efforts in peacekeeping missions.

Ambassador Conteh will be leaving his post in Abuja after 16 years of dedicated service to take up a new assignment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to the United States of America, but his legacy will undoubtedly endure among his colleagues and within the initiatives he championed.

Ambassador Conteh was accompanied to the ECOWAS Commission by Ambassador Robert Y. Lormia, II, Charge d'Affaires, a. i. at the Embassy of Liberia in Abuja, and Mr. Jerry Nyepan Nyepan, Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs.

