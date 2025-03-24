Liberia: Chinese Envoy Discusses Economic Growth, Foreign Policy, and Bilateral Relations

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, has reaffirmed China's commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic ties with Liberia while outlining key aspects of China's economic growth, foreign policy, and global cooperation strategies.

Speaking at a media roundtable on Thursday, March 20, Ambassador Yin provided insights into China's development priorities, its approach to international relations, and the future of China-Liberia collaboration.

Ambassador Yin emphasized China's strong economic performance and its commitment to stability and global cooperation.

He highlighted China's 5% economic growth target for 2025, as announced during the country's recent "Two Sessions" - the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

"Our economy remains resilient despite global uncertainties," Ambassador Yin stated. "China is committed to high-quality development, advancing new productive forces, and ensuring sustained growth that benefits both our people and our international partners."

He also discussed China's achievements in key areas such as infrastructure, technological innovation, and poverty reduction, noting that these advancements present opportunities for increased cooperation with Liberia and other African nations.

Touching on China's foreign policy, Ambassador Yin reaffirmed China's dedication to peaceful development, multilateralism, and win-win cooperation. "China is a firm supporter of a fair and just international order," he said. "We advocate for global peace, mutual respect, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations."

He also addressed China's stance on pressing international issues, emphasizing the need for diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful resolutions to conflicts worldwide.

Regarding China-Liberia relations, Ambassador Yin highlighted key areas of collaboration, particularly in infrastructure, health, education, and trade. He praised the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two nations and reiterated China's continued support for Liberia's development agenda.

"China and Liberia share a strong and growing partnership," he remarked. "We remain committed to supporting Liberia's infrastructure development, capacity building, and economic growth through mutually beneficial cooperation."

He pointed to ongoing Chinese-backed projects in Liberia, such as road construction, energy development, and vocational training programs. Additionally, he stressed China's contributions to Liberia's healthcare sector, citing the recent medical assistance and personnel support provided by the Chinese government.

Ambassador Yin encouraged increased economic engagement between Chinese and Liberian businesses, emphasizing trade, investment, and industrial cooperation. He expressed optimism about future opportunities, particularly in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

"We encourage Liberian entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities with China," he noted. "China is open for trade and investment partnerships that drive mutual prosperity."

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Yin reiterated China's unwavering commitment to Africa and Liberia, expressing hope for deeper cooperation in the years ahead. He assured that China remains a reliable development partner, committed to fostering progress and strengthening diplomatic ties.

"China and Liberia will continue to work together for a brighter future," he stated. "Our friendship is built on trust, cooperation, and shared aspirations for development."