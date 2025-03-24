Liberia: Man Found Dead in Benda Creek

A man said to have suffered from epilepsy has been found dead in a creek in Margibi County.

By: Ramsey N Singbeh Jr in Margibi

Margibi, Liberia, March 23, 2025 - Residents of Kakaka, Margibi County woke up recently to the dismay of seeing a lifeless body of a man floating over Benda Creek early morning hours in the county.

The deceased was seen bent over almost under the bridge, dressed up in a gray color round neck T-shirt and jean trousers. His hands and waist were also buried in the water.

Police in Margibi and the Kakaka City Corporation say family members of dead man disclosed the he had suffered from epilepsy.

According to the family, he was in his early thirties, but might have fallen from the bridge into the water while enroute somewhere when the sickness suddenly attacked him.

The family is also reported to have also told investigators the epilepsy had normally attacked and thrown him down, leaving him helpless at any place which was dangerous.

The Benda Creek is located almost in World Bank community in Kakaka.

The Kakaka City Corporation said that it assisted the family in getting the deceased's remains from the water and had him buried immediately.