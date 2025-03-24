Nigeria: Just-in - 12 Inmates Escape From Custodial Center in Kogi

Twelve inmates have escaped from the Medium Correctional Center in Konton-Karfe, Kogi State, in early hours of Monday.

An officer with the Correctional Center confirmed that one of the escapees has been rearrested and was providing valuable information to law enforcement agents.

Already, security has been beefed up to avoid any further incident while other security agents have been deployed to go after the fleeing inmates.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State government has vowed to work with security agencies to uncover the circumstances surrounding the early morning jailbreak at the Federal Correctional Center in Konton-Karfe, where 12 inmates escaped.

Officials have confirmed that one of the escapees has already been rearrested and was providing valuable information to interrogators.

In a statement issued on Monday, the State's Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, described the incident as "unfortunate" and assured citizens that the government was taking decisive steps to prevent a recurrence.

"The theory that the inmates escaped through the tower without causing any structural damage raises serious concerns. This calls for a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the escape, arrest the fleeing inmates, and identify possible saboteurs within the system.

"Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed the State Security Adviser to collaborate with the Federal Correctional Center and other security agencies to ensure such security breaches do not happen again. The state government has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting federal security agencies through logistics and other necessary resources to enhance their operational effectiveness," he stated.

Fanwo commended the swift response of security agencies in handling the situation and urged residents to remain vigilant. "We call on the public to report any suspicious individuals in their communities. Anyone found harboring an escaped inmate will be held accountable," he warned.

While investigations continued, the State government has assured residents that the situation was under control. "There is no cause for panic. We encourage citizens to go about their daily activities as normal, knowing that the security of lives and property remains our top priority," Fanwo added.

Security agencies were intensifying efforts to track down the remaining escapees, and authorities have promised to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

Also, Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya, could not immediately confirm the actual situation, as he said he was going to the scene of the incident in company of the Commissioner of Police, CP CP Miller G. Dantawaye, for an on-the-spot assessment.

Recall that the Koton-karfe Federal Medium Prison was attacked in 2014, resulting in the escape of 144 prisoners, followed by another jailbreak in Kabba local government area of the State in 2021.