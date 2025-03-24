Ghana: Pres Mahama Cautions Traders Against Cooking in Markets

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned traders against cooking in markets, citing the use of cylinders as a contributing factor to many fire outbreaks in the markets.

He issued the caution when he visited Adum to access at first hand the extent of damage caused by the fire which gutted a number of market stores in the area.

The President, who was in Kumasi on a different schedule, made time to visit the market scene where he interacted with affected traders and also expressed his sympathy with them as well as pledging his support.

He was welcomed to the scene by the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Regional Director of the Ghana National Fire Service, and subsequently conducted round to see the extent of damage.

President Mahama emphasised the need for swift action to assist those who have lost their livelihoods and called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

The fire outbreak started around 5a.m and even though personnel of the Fires Service arrived at the scene at 5:15 a.m. they could not access where the core of the fire.

The fire out break left traders distraught as they struggled to salvage their goods amidst the chaos. Over 50 shops were ravaged by the fire.

According to eyewitnesses account, the fire sparked from a flicking electricity pole in the area, leading to a spark on the top floor of one of the buildings.

The fire, which started at the popular Blue Light arena near Hello FM, spread rapidly due to flammable materials stored in the topmost part of the three storey building.

Firefighters faced challenges in containing the blaze due to obstructed access routes and delayed response times.

Most of the shops that got destroyed dealt in mobile handsets and accessories, jewelry, and clothing.

Some traders blamed the incident on ongoing power outages, which they believed might have contributed to the fire.

The incident has left many traders in dire straits, with many calling for urgent government intervention and improved safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

Panicking traders had to break into their shops to throw out their wares as the fire ravaged.

Programmes Director at Hello FM, Nana Ama Ataffuah Quainoo, confirmed the evacuation of staff as the fire spread rapidly.

Some looters, however, had a field day looting items but some were apprehended by security personnel at the scene.

A National Security operative at the scene to assist the fire personnel made it known.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI