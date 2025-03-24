Ghana: March 31, April 1 Declared Statutory Public Holidays

The government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as statutory public holidays to mark the observance of Eid-Ul-Fitr by the Muslim community in Ghana.

In a press release issued on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, stated, "The general public is hereby informed that Sunday, 30th March, 2025, or Monday, 31st

March, 2025, marks Eid-Ul-Fitr, which is a Statutory Public Holiday."

"However, in view of the fact that 30th March 2025 falls on a Sunday and in the interest of the public, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I.), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), declared Monday, 31st March 2025, and Tuesday, 1st April 2025, as additional Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country," the release concluded.

President Mahama, during his Thank You Tour of the Northern Region on Saturday, March 22, reiterated the resolve to increase the number of public holidays for Sallah celebrations.

This move, he said, was to allow Ghanaian Muslims to fully observe their religious festivities without workplace restrictions.