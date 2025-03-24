Africa: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Five Matches to Look Out For in Match Day 6 of Qualifiers

Match Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers officially get underway on Sunday, 23 March following an exciting close to MD 5 on Saturday.

CAFOnline highlights five key encounters to look out for in MD 6.

GROUP I: Madagascar vs. Ghana

Ghana, fresh off a 5-0 victory over Chad in the previous round, leads Group I with 12 points and will travel to face Madagascar, who sit in second place with 10 points.

The winner of this match will take the lead and edge closer to qualifying for the global showpiece.

GROUP C: Benin vs. South Africa

Group C of the qualifiers will witness an exciting duel between the leaders, South Africa, and second-placed Benin.

Benin, the host, will aim for three points to top the group while the Southern African nation aims to widen their gap at the top which currently sits at two points.

GROUP D: Cameroon vs. Libya

Cameroon will aim to close the gap Group D leaders, Cape Verde as they find themselves second behind them with just a point separating them, when they face Libya, who is directly behind in third place with 8 points.

A win will be vital for the Indomitable Lions if they are to stay on track towards World Cup qualification, despite the tough task ahead against a strong and resilient Libyan team.

GROUP G: Algeria vs. Mozambique

Algeria shares the top spot in Group G with Mozambique, both having 12 points, with Algeria having the advantage.

The three points in this match are highly significant for both teams, as the winner will take sole possession of the top spot and move closer to qualification.

GROUP A: Egypt vs. Sierra Leone

Egypt, who lead Group A with 13 points, will face Sierra Leone, who are in second place, tied with Burkina Faso on 8 points.

This match is crucial for Egypt's World Cup journey, as their path to qualification could hinge on the outcome of this match.

Sierra Leone, on the other hand, will look to end Egypt’s winning streak in the qualifiers and reduce the gap by two points if they can secure victory in Egypt.