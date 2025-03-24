Nigeria: A Catholic Priest Kidnapped and Police Free Another Just Hours After the Abduction

Abuja — The wave of priest kidnappings in Nigeria continues unabated. Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe, was kidnapped on the evening of Sunday, 23 March, 2025.

The sad incident occurred along Ejemekwuru road in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. He was kidnapped on his way to the Priests' Annual Retreat.

"We invite all Christ's Faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of our priest," reads the statement from the Archdiocese of Owerri officially announcing the kidnapping. "We entrust our brother, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors," the statement reads. Also on Sunday, March 23, a police operation led to the swift release of another Catholic priest who had been kidnapped shortly before. Father Stephen Echezona was kidnapped at a gas station in Ichida, Anambra State (southeast Nigeria). He was rescued by a joint security team consisting of police, army, civil defense, and vigilante groups. In a statement, the local police announced that Father Echezona was safely rescued in Ihiala in the early hours of March 23. According to the statement, the kidnappers were forced to abandon their vehicle, a white SUV without license plates, after a firefight with security forces, in which the priest was unharmed. As in other southeastern Nigerian states, kidnappings for extortion have recently increased in Anambra State. Among the victims are civil servants, businessmen, politicians, and even school children.