Zimbabwe: TB in Mining Sector Demands Urgent Action

Mining is a cornerstone of the Zimbabwean economy, contributing significantly to the country's GDP and providing livelihoods for thousands of workers.

However, beneath the surface of this vital industry lies a silent and deadly crisis: tuberculosis (TB).

Miners, who often work in hazardous conditions with limited access to healthcare, are disproportionately affected by TB.

Globally, TB remains one of the top infectious disease killers, with an estimated 10,6 million people falling ill and 1,3 million dying from the disease in 2022, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Yesterday, as the world commemorated the World TB Day, it became important to highlight how miners are affected by this ancient disease.

The mining sector is particularly vulnerable, with miners facing the risk of contracting TB that is up to four times higher than the general population.

This is due to a combination of factors.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the region most affected by TB, the mining industry has been identified as a hotspot for the disease.

In Southern Africa, it is estimated that 89 percent of mineworkers have latent TB infection.

Main factors that contribute to the higher risk of TB among mineworkers include exposure to silica dust, crowded living and working conditions with inadequate ventilation, high incidence of silicosis and HIV/TB co-infection among others.

Silicosis, resulting from exposure to silica dust in the mines, is a chronic condition for which no treatment is available, it contributes to mineworkers' susceptibility to TB infection and recurrence post-employment.

Thus, the TB epidemic in the mining sector affects not only current workers, but ex-mineworkers several years after leaving the mines, posing the challenge of providing post- employment occupational health services and support.

This disparity underscores the need for targeted interventions in the mining sector.

Zimbabwe, with its rich mineral resources, relies heavily on mining for economic growth.

The sector accounts for over 60 percent of the country's export earnings and employs approximately 10 percent of the formal workforce.

Numerous other workers are in the informal sector as they work as artisanal miners.

However, the health and well-being of miners are often overlooked, leaving them vulnerable to TB and other occupational diseases.

Zimbabwe has one of the highest TB prevalence rates in the world, with an estimated 233 cases per 100 000 people.

Despite these staggering numbers, many cases go undiagnosed or untreated due to a lack of awareness, stigma, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

TB disproportionately affects working-age adults, leading to lost productivity and increased healthcare costs.

It, therefore, becomes important to increase awareness and improve health seeking behaviours among these miners.

Raising awareness about TB in the mining sector is crucial for several reasons.

It promotes early detection and treatment because many miners are unaware of the symptoms of TB or fear the stigma associated with the disease, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Early detection is key to improving outcomes and reducing transmission.

Miners are often exposed to silica dust, which not only increases the risk of TB but also causes silicosis, a debilitating lung disease.

Raising awareness can drive demand for better working conditions and protective measures.

The availability of occupational health services and skilled occupational health professionals in the region is limited.

The public health sector in most countries has insufficient capacity to address the complex health needs of mineworkers and ex-mineworkers.

While larger mining companies provide health services for their employees, smaller mining operations often rely on the public health sector.

Furthermore, mining companies have no system for providing occupational health services to ex-mineworkers and their families post-employment.

Although ex-mineworkers are entitled to compensation for occupational related illnesses, access to these funds requires routine screening and assessment, few facilities in the region are equipped to provide these screenings which effectively denies ex-mineworkers' access to compensation for themselves and their families.

The lack of harmonisation of regional policies regarding dust control and standardisation of mining health and safety also complicate regulatory monitoring and compliance.

By addressing TB in the mining sector, Zimbabwe can protect its workforce and sustain economic growth. The mining sector is a hub for TB transmission, with miners often carrying the disease back to their communities.

Tackling TB in mines is therefore essential for controlling the broader epidemic.

To address this crisis, a multi-faceted approach is needed. Governments, mining companies, and international organisations must work together to improve access to healthcare, implement occupational health and safety standards, and raise awareness about TB.

Initiatives such as regular health screenings, education campaigns, and the provision of protective equipment can make a significant difference.

This year, as the world marks World TB Day, African governments, including Zimbabwe, must prioritise TB in mining as a critical public health issue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The mining sector, which fuels economies across the continent, has long been a breeding ground for TB so governments must implement targeted TB screening and treatment programmes for miners, enforce stringent workplace safety regulations, and ensure adequate healthcare infrastructure in mining communities.

Zimbabwe, where mining is a key economic driver, must take the lead in addressing this crisis.

A national strategy on TB in mining, with collaboration between the government, mining companies, and health organisations should be at the forefront of public health policy.

Increased investment in TB prevention and treatment will not only save lives but also protect the workforce that sustains the mining industry and, by extension, the nation's economy. On this World TB Day, it is important to demand urgent action.

To push for policies that make TB prevention and treatment in mining a top priority.

The fight against TB cannot be won with words alone, it requires political will, corporate responsibility, and sustained investment in healthcare.

By shining a light on this hidden crisis, lives can be saved, livelihoods can be protected thus ensuring that mining remains a pillar of sustainable and responsible development in Africa.

Feedback: [email protected]