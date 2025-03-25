South Africa: World TB Day 2025 - Strengthening Collaboration in Tuberculosis Research

Tuberculosis (TB) remains the leading infectious disease killer worldwide, with an estimated 1.5 million deaths and 10.6 million new cases each year (World Health Organization [WHO], 2024), despite being both preventable and curable. South Africa is particularly hard hit, with a TB epidemic that is exacerbated by the high prevalence of people living with HIV who are particularly vulnerable to TB disease. As the global community marks World TB Day 2025, it is imperative to highlight efforts that aim to accelerate TB control and elimination. Recognizing the urgent need for innovative solutions, the ANRS Emerging Infectious Diseases (ANRS-MIE) and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) have partnered to advance TB research through a joint call for proposals. This initiative fosters collaboration between South African and French researchers, with the goal of developing groundbreaking interventions that will drive progress towards the global target of TB elimination by 2035.

Addressing Critical Research Priorities. The ANRS-MIE - SAMRC TB partnership supports research and innovation across the TB disease spectrum, including subclinical and drug-resistant TB. The call for proposals targeted five priority research areas:

Epidemiology, Pathogenesis, Transmission, and Management of Subclinical TB Identification of Biomarkers for Disease Progression and Development of Novel Diagnostics Development of Rapid Diagnostic Tools for Drug Resistance and Precision Medicine Advancing TB Vaccine Strategies. Evaluation of New Drugs and Shortened Regimens, Especially for Pediatric Populations

The call for proposals was officially launched in August 2024, inviting applications from collaborative teams of South African and French researchers. The initiative received an impressive 20 applications, spanning the five research priorities. Following a rigorous peer review and evaluation process, five projects focused on cutting-edge research on mRNA vaccine strategies; AI-powered assessment of pulmonary and subclinical TB; individualised therapy approaches; innovative screening techniques; and cost-effective case-finding approaches were selected for funding. The total current commitment between the SAMRC and ANRES-MIE is in the region of €3 million.

Further details on the call and the selected awardees can be found on the ANRS-MIE website under "Research projects on tuberculosis" at https://anrs.fr/en/all-news/first-joint-request-for-applications-between-anrs-mie-and-samrc/. Additionally, ANRS-MIE has shared special communications for World TB Day, available at https://anrs.fr/en/all-news/world-tuberculosis-day-2025/

A Vision for TB Elimination. Speaking on the partnership, Prof. Yazdan Yazdanpanah, Director of ANRS-MIE, emphasized the importance of international collaboration in the fight against TB:“TB remains a major global health threat, and tackling it requires bold, innovative, and collaborative research. Our partnership with the SAMRC is a testament to our commitment to scientific excellence and equitable access to solutions that can transform TB control. These investments represent a significant step forward in the global fight against tuberculosis, bringing together leading experts to drive meaningful change” (ANRS-MIE, 2024).

Echoing this sentiment, Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, President and CEO of the SAMRC, highlighted the strategic value of this initiative:“TB research is not just about science; it’s about saving lives. Through this collaboration, we are fostering scientific excellence while ensuring that new innovations respond to direct needs relevant to our context. The projects we have committed to funding through this partnership represent a significant step forward in the global fight against tuberculosis, demonstrating our shared commitment to tackling this public health crisis with urgency and impact” (SAMRC, 2024).

Strategic Impact and Future Directions By fostering long-term research collaborations between South Africa and France, the SAMRC-ANRS/MIE partnership aims to accelerate scientific innovation in TB diagnostics, treatment, and prevention. With TB being a strategic research priority for both organizations, these funders are committed to increasing scientific coordination and financial investment to support high-impact TB research projects. The outcomes of this initiative will not only contribute to TB control efforts in South Africa and France but will also have a lasting impact on global TB research and policy.

As we observe World TB Day 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing TB research and innovation. Through collaborative efforts and strategic investments, we move closer to a future free from TB.

Acknowledgments

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the partners who supported this call for proposals, including the two committee directors, Fareed Abdullah (SAMRC) and Jean-Louis Herrmann (AP-HP), whose leadership and expertise ensured the rigorous evaluation of the applications. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the evaluators and applicants for their contributions to this initiative. Our thanks go to the SAMRC and ANRS-MIE teams for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts. Additionally, we recognize the leadership and Board of the SAMRC and ANRS-MIE and the support of the National Department of Health for this initiative.

