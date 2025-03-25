Nigeria: NNPC Hosts 300 Female Mechanics, Advocates Inclusivity in Technical Fields

NNPC Retail Limited (NRL) has hosted She-Fix 2025, an event dedicated to empowering women in automotive, technical, and energy sectors and commemorating International Women's Day.

The event, which took place at The Stable Center, Surulere, Lagos, attracted over 300 active participants as part of global celebrations marking this year's International Women's Day (IWD).

A statement by the NNPC spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, said the programme had as its theme: "Driving Diversity and Powering Progress."

He added that hands-on activities, engaging discussions, and technical demonstrations served to showcase the diverse talents and contributions of women in traditionally male-dominated industries at the event.

NNPC Retail's Managing Director, Mr. Huub Stokman, highlighted the transformative vision behind She-Fix. "She-Fix 2025 transcends the idea of a mere event--it represents our collective commitment to recognizing and elevating women's voices and contributions across various industries," he said.

Senior Business Adviser, Mr. Cyprian Onwuegbu, representing the Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC, reiterated the company's dedication to gender inclusivity. "NNPC is steadfast in promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion. She-Fix symbolizes our ongoing commitment to creating an equitable and progressive workplace for women," Onwuegbu stated.

Attendees actively participated in Car Care 101 sessions, live car diagnostics, and explored a lively marketplace promoting female-led businesses. Special discounts on Oleum Lubricants and LPG NR-GAS further supported NNPC Retail's commitment to empowering women in the energy sector.