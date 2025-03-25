Nigeria: Plateau Govt to Distribute 6,300 Tonnes of Fertiliser At Subsidised Rates to Farmers

Ahead of the 2025 farming season, the Plateau State government has approved the procurement of 6,300 tons of assorted fertiliser for its farmers to ensure food security in the state.

The state commissioner for information and communication, Hon. Joyce Ramnap, made the disclosure while speaking on Peace FM 90.5 radio, which our correspondent in Jos monitored.

According to her, the Ministry of Agriculture, in its wisdom, has mapped the state to register farmers in a database, stressing that those captured will be supported with farming inputs and fertiliser, especially at subsidised rates.

"The essence of this initiative is to ensure that Plateau State farmers have direct access to subsidised fertilisers. They will no longer have to purchase through third parties, which will help curb corruption and prevent diversion."

She further stressed, "Instead, the fertilisers will be distributed directly to farmers. For us on the Plateau, this is a step towards economic recovery. "

The commissioner further stated that, in 2013, the state government revisited and commenced work on several abandoned infrastructural projects.

"Across the three senatorial zones, works on abandoned projects are ongoing. For instance, in Rukuba, Miango, Farin Lamba, Busabuji, and Kent Academy, a 55.23 km road project is in progress."

"There is also the Jibam-Dokang-Kasuwan Baap Road project. A major component of this project is the expansion of a critical bridge that previously had only one lane, causing traffic congestion. The administration is doubling the bridge to ensure smooth traffic flow," she said.