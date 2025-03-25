Nigeria: Military Rains Airstrikes On Terrorists' Hideout, Kills Kingpins, Burn Down Gun Trucks

Troops of the Nigerian military attached with the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, have bombed a terrorists' enclave in the north of Chiralia, a known hideout within Timbuktu Triangle in Borno.

It was learnt that the air troops dropped the airstrikes on the hideout following an intelligence from ground troops (army officers) who had earlier tracked 3 terrorists' gun trucks moving from Sabon Gari toward Chiralia.

The assessment done after the operation showed that scores of terrorists hibernating in the location were neutralised while the 3 gun trucks were bombed - a development that has disrupted terrorists' activities in the region.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information of Nigerian Air Force, Kabiru Ali, disclosed that the air component deployed fighter jets for the air interdiction mission when alerted.

Ali, a Group Captain in the NAF explained that upon arrival at the targeted location, NAF pilots identified multiple terrorists and their 3 gun trucks which were hidden under trees.

He said, "With precision and lethality, the NAF aircraft engaged the targets, unleashing rockets and cannons that obliterated 2 of the vehicles.

"As the insurgents attempted to reposition the third gun truck, a follow-up strike was executed, destroying it completely.

"The overwhelming firepower set all targeted vehicles ablaze, while scores of terrorists attempting to flee were neutralized in the aftermath."

The senior military officer noted that the decisive operation underscores the Nigerian Air Force's unwavering commitment to dismantling terrorist networks.

Ali added that the air force would not hesitate to deny insurgents freedom of movement and provide critical air support to ground forces.

"With sustained air superiority, the NAF remains resolute in its counterterrorism efforts, ensuring that insurgents find no safe haven while reinforcing security and stability across the North-East," he said.