Nigeria: HYPREP Vows to Install Drinkable Water Across Ogoniland - UNEP Report

Port Harcourt — The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has vowed to ensure that every Ogoni community has safe portal water while cleaning up of the environment is ongoing.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, gave the assurance in a statement he signed and made available to journalists yesterday, in commemoration of the World Water Day.

Speaking, Prof Zabbey said the theme of the celebration "Glacier Preservation", underscores the need to protect the world's freshwater sources, which sustain ecosystems, support human life, and regulate our climate.

He recalled that the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoniland made clear recommendations for restoring contaminated water sources, and stated that HYPREP has remained steadfast in implementing these recommendations.

He said: "In our context, it also highlights the importance of protecting potable water sources, such as the operational water schemes and those under construction in Ogoniland."

He urged that citizens must safeguard the streams, lakes, wetlands, rivers, and groundwater to achieve access to sustainable clean water.

"At HYPREP, we recognise the importance of clean and safe water, particularly for the hydrocarbon-impacted communities of Ogoniland," he said.

Prof Zabbey stressed HYPREP's effort to provide potable water is a critical component of its mandate to remediate and restore the environment in Ogoniland.

"Our efforts in this regard include rehabilitating existing water infrastructure, establishing new facilities, including the recently commissioned facilities in Bunu and Beeri communities, and implementing sustainable water management strategies.

"Also, we recognise that access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that communities in Ogoniland have access to this basic necessity."

The HYPREP coordinator disclosed that as at today, 30 Ogoni communities have access to potable water.

"Our potable water projects are designed to provide sustainable solutions that meet the needs of impacted communities. These projects continue to restore dignity, improve public health, and secure a better future for the people and residents of Ogoniland.

"As we celebrate World Water Day, we reiterate our commitment to addressing the water challenges facing hydrocarbon-impacted communities in Ogoniland," he said.

He, however, called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, international organisations, community leaders, and other Niger Delta communities, to partner with the agency in ensuring a clean, drinkable water for all communities in the region.