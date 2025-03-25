Nigeria: Danger Averted As Another Tanker Explodes in Niger State

Panic and tension gripped residents as a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) exploded in Kontagora, the headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area in Niger State, on Sunday night.

According to reliable sources, the explosion occurred while the tanker was offloading its content into underground storage tanks at a filling station in the town.

The late-night timing of the incident prevented residents from rushing to the scene to siphon fuel, which could have led to casualties and property damage. Swift intervention by officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who cordoned off the area, also helped avert any loss of life or serious destruction.

An eyewitness recounted the moment of the explosion: "As the tanker was offloading into the underground storage tanks, we heard a loud explosion, and the tanker immediately caught fire. We later learned that the storage tanks at the station still contained fuel, which worsened the fire. However, we thank God it happened at night when people were not around, as this prevented a possible rush to scoop fuel, which could have led to a disaster."

The Niger State Director General of the Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, confirmed the incident. The agency's spokesman, Hussaini, stated in a phone conversation: "There was indeed a tanker explosion in Kontagora, but fortunately, there were no casualties, and no shops or houses were razed."

Similarly, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed the incident and emphasized the need for strict safety precautions by stakeholders.

Niger State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Kuma Tsukwam, told journalists that the quick response of his team prevented human casualties and a potential escalation of the fire.

"The explosion occurred within the filling station, but my men acted swiftly to cordon off the area, ensuring there were no casualties. It appears there was a lack of safety measures and functioning safety valves. However, we managed to drive away passersby and vehicles to prevent further danger. Our major concern is that safety precautions must always be maintained, which was clearly lacking in this case," he stated.