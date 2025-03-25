Nigeria: Overstaying Your Visa Could Lead to Permanent Travel Ban - U.S. Tells Nigerians

Travelers to the US are being reminded of the serious consequences of overstaying their visa, with officials warning that violators could face a permanent ban from re-entering the country.

According to U.S. immigration authorities, consular officers have full access to an individual's immigration history and can detect past violations, making it nearly impossible to evade penalties for overstaying.

Officials emphasised that there is no leniency for those who claim ignorance of visa regulations, as travelers are responsible for complying with the terms of their stay.

"If you overstay your U.S. visa, you could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States. Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations. There is no such thing as an "honest mistake" - it is your responsibility to use your visa correctly," the tweet reads.

Under U.S. immigration law, individuals who overstay their visa by more than 180 days but less than a year could face a three-year ban from re-entry.

Those who overstay for a year or more risk a 10-year ban, while repeat offenders or those with serious violations may face a lifetime ban.

Authorities advise travelers to keep track of their visa expiration dates and seek legal guidance if they need to extend their stay to avoid penalties.

Vanguard News