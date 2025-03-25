South Africa: Deputy President Calls Urgent Action to End TB in SA

Despite progress made in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), Deputy President Paul Mashatile has expressed concern that South Africa still has one of the highest TB burdens globally.

He noted that South Africa is among the 30 countries accounting for 87% of the global TB burden, highlighting that TB is preventable and curable, even for those living with HIV.

The Deputy President has since called for urgent action to combat this infectious disease, which claims the lives of thousands of citizens each year.

South Africa commemorated World TB Day on Monday, focusing on the critical need to end TB in the country and across the globe.

"Today, we join the global community to commemorate World TB Day. We unite as a nation with a shared purpose to end tuberculosis," said the Deputy President.

The Deputy President was speaking as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) while addressing attendees at the national World TB Day event in Gamalakhe Township, Ugu District in KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2023 alone, around 270 000 South Africans were diagnosed with TB, with 56 000 deaths, equating to 153 deaths every day.

The Deputy President told the attendees that this day should serve as a reminder of the ongoing stigma and discrimination faced by those living with HIV and TB.

Two years ago, he said, SANAC initiated the development of Human Rights Charters aimed at protecting the rights of key populations affected by TB and HIV.

While progress has been made, Deputy President Mashatile noted that some provinces are still yet to launch their charters, emphasising the need to address stigma actively.

"TB is not merely a medical issue; it is a human rights issue. Every person, regardless of their background, deserves access to life-saving treatment," the Deputy President stressed.

Meanwhile, he said about 58 000 people with TB in South Africa remain undiagnosed.

"These are our mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters - people who deserve care and dignity. We must reach them."

He told the community that government was committed to maximising efforts to combat TB through four key objectives. These include raising awareness, promoting access to care, advocating for research and innovation and strengthening partnerships.

Through these initiatives, the Deputy President said government hopes to foster improved treatment success, link diagnosed patients to necessary care and reduce stigma and discrimination within communities.

The Deputy President believes that collective action and commitment are imperative in the fight against this preventable and treatable disease.

Government also launched the End TB campaign, which aims to test five million people by the end of March next year and annually thereafter.

"This will, in turn, result in a 29% reduction in TB incidence and a 41% reduction in TB mortality by 2035," he said.

Under SANAC coordination, the Deputy President said they will embark on a mass mobilisation drive to rally all South Africans behind the End TB initiative.

"We will work with community leaders, traditional healers, and media platforms to spread the message that TB is preventable, treatable, and curable," he added.