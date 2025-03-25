Nigeria: 'Fire Will Consume Those Threatening Kano Peace,' Emir Sanusi Blows Hot

The two men have claimed the emirship position since the state government removed Mr Ado Bayero last May and reinstated his deposed predecessor, Mr Sanusi, under a new Emirates law.

The Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has appealed to residents to be law-abiding and avoid acts that could provoke unrest in the city.

He cursed those opposing his reinstallation as emir, saying fire would consume those trying to set the city ablaze.

In a voice statement in Hausa posted on Facebook by Premier Radio in Kano on Monday, Mr Sanusi said those challenging his emirship are challenging the will of God and will not end well.

"We are calling on the people to be law-abiding citizens. This war (Emirate Tussle) is not targeted at me; they are fighting what God has destined to happen. God doesn't need anyone's support. I am pleading with you to be patient and prayerful. God will continue to support those who are fair and just.

"Fire will consume anyone who is planning to set fire in Kano. May he never witness peace in his life. May Allah protect our country and our lives. Insha'Allah, whoever is challenging God's decision will not end well", Mr Sanusi stated.

His statement may be connected to the rising tension following Governor Abba Yusuf's directive on Tuesday to the state's emirate councils to commence preparations for the Sallah durbar procession.

Following the governor's directive, Mr Sanusi's rival, Aminu Ado Bayero, informed the security agencies of his intention to conduct a durbar in a letter signed by his private secretary, Abdullahi Kwaru.

The letter said Mr Ado Bayero will also celebrate his fifth anniversary as the Emir of Kano.

"The purpose of this letter is to formally notify the security agencies in Kano State, particularly the Police Force, that year's Sallah events coincided with the fifth anniversary of His Highness on the throne of his forefathers with the assurance that all activities will be conducted peacefully," Mr Ado Bayero stated.

Mr Ado Bayero is challenging his removal in court. The two claimants to the Kano stool have since been installed in two different palaces within the city.