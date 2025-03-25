Nigeria: Timi Dakolo Tackles Pastor Femi Lazarus Over Gospel Singer's 'High' Fees

A debate over what has been tagged 'exorbitant charges' demanded by Nigerian gospel musicians when asked to perform in churches has lingered for about a month.

In February, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome criticised gospel singers who left his church, stating that they began focusing on money, self-promotion, and performance fees instead of soul-winning and proper worship.

In a recent sermon, the Senior Pastor of Light Nation Church, Femi Lazarus, lamented the same and revealed that some gospel musicians charge as much as $10,000 (approximately N15 million) to minister in churches.

Projecting and reading from an alleged invoice he received from an undisclosed gospel minister, Pastor Lazarus read, "Honorarium is $10,000. Mode of payment: A non-refundable 50 per cent payment has to be made before we can have this event on our calendar. The balance of 50% must be made two days before the event."

The Abuja-based pastor further disclosed that the musician's document demanded an entourage, all of whom the church must accommodate.

He read, "For members' travel arrangements, flights will be booked for both the outbound and return journeys. The artiste will fly first class compulsorily, while the team will fly economy.

"The church must cover hotel reservations--executive suites for the minister and executive rooms for the team. Meals must be provided for the minister and the accompanying persons, with a preference for Nigerian cuisine--breakfast, lunch, and dinner."

However, Pastor Lazarus stated that what baffled him was the honorarium: a fee of $10,000 "with a non-refundable 50 per cent payment upfront, and the balance to be paid two days before the event."

Criticising the high charges, the pastor lamented, "The mistake on that document is the word 'honorarium' used. Just tell them the price. When they pay you this money, you must display (spiritual) drama to justify the amount paid. You roll on the floor, you scream, you shout, but those who know God know He is not there."

The Light Nation pastor accused some gospel musicians of commercialising their ministry, claiming that "true ministers should trust in divine provision rather than demand exorbitant fees.

"So, here's the trick--Many charlatans like this don't build big pastors because they use big pastors for endorsement. People say, 'Nathaniel Bassey doesn't charge because people already know his worth.' The truth is that honour comes with growth. You can't demand it; God gives it to those who truly develop. If you grow, He will honour you. Demanding it means trying to take what only God can give."

'Don't shift goal post'

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo reacted to the pastor's remarks in an Instagram post on Monday.

The singer dismissed the authenticity of the invoice and criticised those who readily believed such claims. He said, "Nigerians, you should not believe everything you see. Nobody has a 40-man crew in Nigeria. Name the artiste to justify capping."

The musician also accused Pastor Lazarus of hypocrisy, stating that he charges fees for ministry-related services.

The "Iyawo Mi" crooner said, "All this was said in love and with respect, sir. I am not a gospel artiste but a Christian raised in church. Let's not shift the goalpost.

"By your definition-- if anyone charges for a ministration, they are not gospel artistes; they are performers. And by that definition, if any preacher charges to teach and minister, they are merchants of hope and motivational speakers and performers too."

The singer further posted documents indicating charges of Pastor Lazarus' school of ministry fees and accused of contradictions.

"Sir, you are charging as low as $150 (over N200,000) per person for your school of ministry, teaching and preaching Jesus and probably having as many as 1,000 students. Let's do the maths. Do you (Pastor Lazarus) even have a premium and standard for God's house? Are you not selling the gift and revelation freely given to you? Again, let's not keep shifting the goalpost."

Background

This isn't the first time Timi has clashed with the Abuja-based pastor over this issue. The debate began after Pastor Lazarus' sermon on 12 March, where he criticised gospel musicians for prioritising money over ministry. He argued that many worship meetings in Nigeria had become performances, with singers charging over N5 million to appear.

After the sermon went viral, Timi quickly responded, defending gospel artistes. He stressed that musicians should be paid fairly, as studio sessions, production, and promotion are expensive.

He also pointed out double standards, noting that churches "spend millions on buildings and events but expect local gospel musicians to perform for free."

He criticised how foreign artistes are paid in dollars and given luxury treatment while Nigerian musicians face unfair criticism.

Timi questioned why churches invest in other areas but undervalue musicians. He reminded Christians that gospel artistes have families to support and bills to pay, urging them to "stop the unfair attacks."

Veteran comedian Alibaba also joined the conversation, highlighting the financial struggles many gospel musicians face, including unpaid bills and subtle forms of manipulation. The continuous debate has sparked mixed reactions--while some agree with Pastor Lazarus' ministry-first stance, others, including producer K-Solo, dismiss it as "unrealistic."