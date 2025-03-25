Angola Withdraws From Mediation of DR Congo Crisis

The government of Angola has announced that it is ending its role as mediator in the ongoing conflict between DR Congo and the Alliance fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) rebellion, according to a statement released by the Angolan Presidency on Monday, March 24.

Nearly two months after assuming the current Chairmanship of the African Union, the Presidency of Angola explained, the country recognizes the need to relieve itself of the responsibility of mediating this conflict in eastern DR Congo, "in order to more comprehensively focus on the general priorities established by the continental organization."

The statement added: "These priorities pertain to peace and security across the continent as a whole, infrastructure, continental free trade, the fight against epidemics, endemics, and pandemics, economic and social development, and justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations."

The Presidency of Angola's statement adds that in collaboration with the African Union Commission, necessary steps will be taken in the coming days to identify the country whose Head of State, supported by SADC, the East African Community, and the facilitators, will take on the mediation of the conflict between DR Congo and Rwanda.

The the joint East African Community and Southern African Development Community leaders meeting held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on February 8, called for additional facilitators from other African regions to support the process, with guidance from the AU.

Angola also stressed that it has always believed in the need for direct negotiations between the Congolese government and the rebels, and "worked towards this goal and secured the consent of both parties for the first round to take" place in Luanda on March 18 this year.

Last week, on Monday, the rebels withdrew from earlier scheduled direct peace talks with the Congolese government, in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on March 18, citing interference by Western countries - especially from the EU, led by Belgium - and certain international institutions who they accused of "deliberately working to sabotage peace efforts" in DR Congo and make the long-awaited talks impossible. Rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said: "The successive sanctions imposed on our members, including those adopted on the eve of the Luanda discussions, seriously compromise direct dialogue and prevent any progress."

Angola's statement adds: "However, this event was aborted at the last minute due to a combination of factors, including some external elements unrelated to the ongoing African process.

"We welcome all actions from the United Nations, other international organizations, and well-wishing countries that can contribute to resolving the various conflicts that persist on our continent, with the aim of silencing the guns and achieving lasting peace, provided they are properly coordinated with the designated mediators, the Peace and Security Council, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission."

On Monday, March 24, the Heads of State and Government of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) were scheduled to convene for their second joint meeting to address the security situation in eastern DR Congo. The regional leaders' second joint session, a virtual meeting this time, will be co-chaired by President William Ruto of Kenya, who is the Chairperson of the EAC, and the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who also doubles as the Chairperson of SADC. According to an EAC communique, the joint Summit will deliberate on the report presented during the joint EAC-SADC ministerial meeting held on March 17, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The March 17 ministerial meeting pledged to urgently put to action a joint roadmap to bring an end to the crisis in the eastern DR Congo.

The ministerial meeting convened in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, agreed that the roadmap will elaborates a comprehensive approach encompassing both political and military interventions.

At the time, Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, Amon Murwira, said these measures are required to address the complex security and humanitarian situation in DR Congo, in the immediate, medium and long-term.