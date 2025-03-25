Southern Africa: Somali Prime Minister Attends Joint Summit On Eastern and Southern Africa Security Issues

24 March 2025
Mogadishu, Somalia — The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, participated in a joint summit tonight held virtually between the countries of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The summit focused on the security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In his remarks, Prime Minister Hamza emphasized that the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Congo requires the responsibility of the regional countries to find a solution and address the issue urgently.

Prime Minister Hamza stated that Somalia believes a sustainable peace in the DRC can be achieved through a comprehensive plan involving all parties in conflict, the United Nations, and the African Union to bring about a lasting security solution to the ongoing conflict.

A joint communiqué issued after the summit announced the establishment of a five-member committee consisting of former presidents tasked with working on a resolution for the DRC issue. The members of the committee include:

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta

Former President of South Africa, Kgalema Motlanthe

Former President of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba Panza

Former President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde

