Ghana: President Tasks Gaf Council to Prioritise Discipline, Integrity in Military

President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the newly constituted Ghana Armed Forces Council to prioritise discipline, integrity and ethical leadership across the ranks of the military.

"The strength of any military is built on the foundation of discipline, integrity and ethical leadership. It is not just the weapon or the size of an army that defines its effectiveness but the character, morale, and professionalism of its personnel," President Mahama noted.

The President gave this charge in Accra yesterday when he swore in the seven-member Council to provide strategic leadership and oversight for the Armed Forces in accordance with Article 211 of the 1992 Constitution.

According to the President, the leadership policies and decisions of the new council would provide the needed guidance for the military for the foreseeable future.

"The decisions you make as a council will shape the future of our armed forces. It is therefore imperative that you approach this duty with wisdom, integrity and deep commitment to national service," the President entreated.

He said security threats Ghana faced were complex and government would play its part by investing in the military to keep them ready.

The investments, he said would focus on capacity building, modern military equipment and technology to strengthen national defence capabilities, infrastructure development including improved barracks, training facilities and logistics support systems and improved welfare and support systems for military personnel and their families.

President Mahama said Ghana had, over the years, been noted for having one of the disciplined and respected forces in the world; a feat which must not be taken for granted.

As a Council, the President said members must ensure that the highest standards of ethical conduct, transparency and accountability were maintained within the ranks of the Armed Forces.

"Corruption, misconduct and abuse of power, must have no place in our military. Your leadership must inspire confidence, fairness and trust both within the armed forces and among the Ghanaian people," he stressed.

On behalf of the council, the chairperson, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, said they would embark on initiatives to transform the military and ensure that personnel conducted their operations in a more humane manner.

"The Armed Forces will continue to use methods that are humane and effective, including modern technology, to enhance the operational efficiency of the forces," she assured.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added: "We accept to serve diligently, loyally, with patriotic zeal to reset Ghana and the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that we have peace, stability for our beloved nation. We will ensure that the Ghana Armed Forces retain, sustain and extend its reputation globally."

The council, Vice President Professor Opoku-Agyemang said, would give sound advice on matters of policy, strategy, budgeting and finance, administration and promotion of officers above the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or its equivalent.

Other members of the Council are Ministers of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah; Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Interior, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.

The rest are Brigadier (Rtd) Fuseini Iddrisu, Warrant Officer Daniel Addo and Ms Nancy Dankwa Ampofo.