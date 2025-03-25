Nigeria: Federal Govt Creates Special Force to Tackle Terrorism, Cybersecurity

The federal government has assembled 800 soldiers from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force for training as Special Operations Forces to boost the Nation's security architecture and enhance Nigeria's operational effectiveness in combating terrorism, insurgency, transnational crimes, and other asymmetric threats bedeviling the Country.

Speaking during the opening of the Special Operations Forces training at Camp Kabala located within the Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State on Monday, the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar said the training is aimed at building a highly skilled, agile, and mission-ready force capable of executing specialized operations in diverse and complex environments.

The Minister noted that, the evolving nature of security challenges today, demands an elite force that is not only well-equipped but also well-trained in advanced tactics, unconventional warfare, intelligence-driven operations, and rapid response missions.

According to him, "this Special Operations Force Training is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing our operational effectiveness in combating terrorism, insurgency, transnational crimes, and other asymmetric threats that bedevil our great nation. This Special Operations Force will serve as a critical pillar in securing our national sovereignty, protecting citizens, and maintaining peace and stability within and beyond our borders.

"This training has been meticulously designed to develop highly skilled personnel in special combat tactics, counterterrorism operations, intelligence gathering and hostage rescue missions. The program will prepare trainees for high-risk missions in both urban and hostile environments, ensuring they can adapt to dynamic threats. Given the inter-agency nature of modern security challenges, the training will foster seamless collaboration among personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, and the Nigerian Air Force, as well as other security agencies.

"It is pertinent to note that Special Operations require not only technical skills but also mental toughness and endurance. Accordingly, the training will test and refine the physical and psychological resilience of our troops. Additionally, it will emphasize leadership under pressure, fostering a sense of duty, discipline, and camaraderie among participants.

"At the end of this rigorous training program, we expect to have a force capable of conducting high-impact operations with precision, speed, and efficiency. This would be a significant improvement in our ability to neutralize threats and respond proactively to security challenges. The newly trained Special Operations Force will be deployed to critical areas across the country, reinforcing our national security architecture. I assure you that this training is only the beginning. We expect trainees to continue honing their skills, adapting to new threats, and upholding the highest military standards.

"This inauguration is for the first batch of 800 out of 2,400 to be trained as part of a long-term strategy to develop world-class special operations capability within the Armed Forces of Nigeria.Looking ahead, the program will be sustained and expanded to accommodate more personnel from all branches of the Armed Forces," the Minister said.

He expressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's committed to equipping the Special Operations Forces with modern weapons, surveillance systems and intelligence tools to enhance operational effectiveness.

In his remarks at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, General Christopher Musa said the ceremony was a significant milestone in the Nation's commitment to enhancing national security and ensuring that its armed forces are well equipped with the necessary skills and capabilities to address contemporary challenges.

General Musa noted that, the training could not have come at a better time, "as we are all aware of the evolving dynamics of modern warfare and the unique challenges posed by asymmetric threats in our country. The situation demands that our forces be well-trained, equipped, and capable of responding swiftly, effectively and decisively. It is in this context that the training of this Special Operations Force is highly desired, as they represent the cutting edge of our military's ability to respond swiftly and decisively to threats, both within and beyond our borders."

He however expressed optimism that, the Special Operations Force will be pivotal in the Military's efforts to defeat terrorism, insurgency, and other activities inimical to security.

"I am also impressed with the state of the art training facility, which will no doubt enhance the efficient training of personnel of our armed forces. I want to, therefore, thank the Ministry of Defence for taking this bold step in ensuring today's event comes to fruition. This will significantly add to the actualisation of my leadership concept of "nurturing a professional Armed Forces of Nigeria that is people-centric, capable of meeting its constitutional responsibilities in a joint and collaborative environment."

"To the 800 Gallant men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who have availed themselves for this training after a detailed selection process, I commend your dedication and patriotism. You are the vanguard of a new chapter in our defence narrative. I, therefore, urge each of you to embrace the challenges and responsibilities that lie ahead with an unwavering spirit. The training is going to be rigorous and tough, but with determination and the right mindset, you will scale through. You must be committed to the training as this program is designed to ensure that you are prepared for any operational scenario you will encounter in the field," the CDS said.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, said the move was a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria's security architecture, combating emerging threats, and ensuring the safety of Nigeria.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, Governor Sani noted that, "in today's security environment, the threats we face keep evolving, from terrorism, insurgency, and banditry to cyber threats and transnational crimes. In response to these, we must equip our Armed Forces with the best training, cutting-edge tactics, and the resilience needed to overcome these challenges.

"This Special Operations Force Training is a bold step towards preparing a new generation of elite troops capable of defending our sovereignty with precision, intelligence, and courage. The training will also enable strategic thinking, decisive action and leading with honor.

"Distinguished guests, the situation we have found ourselves makes it expedient that we adapt, innovate, and provide these trainees with skills to not only prepare them for the battlefield but to equip them with the tools to make sound decisions in high-pressure situations.

"As the host state for this landmark training, we take great pride in supporting the military in its noble duty. We recognize the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and remain committed to fostering a conducive environment for this training to succeed. Our state has always stood firmly behind our Armed Forces, and we will continue to provide every necessary support to ensure the success of this initiative," he said.

Highlights of the occasion was the inspection of the training equipment and facilities within the Camp Kabala and other locations around the Jaji Military Cantonment by the Defence Minister and other dignitaries in attendance.