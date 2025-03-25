Nigeria: Supreme Court Speaks On Justice Agim's Attendance of Unical Event Attended By Wike

25 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

"We wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Justice Emmanuel Agim at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar on Saturday."

The Supreme Court on Monday countered claims that Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to the University of Calabar convocation.

Festus Akande, the director of Information and Public Relations of the court in a statement in Abuja, said Mr Agim attended the 2025 University of Calabar Convocation as an honouree and an alumnus of the institution.

"We wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Justice Emmanuel Agim at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

"Agim was as an esteemed honouree and an alumnus of the institution, whom the Governing Council had found worthy to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law (Doctor Honoris Causa).

"He was recognised for his significant contributions to the legal profession; which is a reflection of his commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law, serving as a model for aspiring legal professionals and students alike".

Fubara counters Tinubu's accusations, blames Wike for attacks on oil pipelines

He said that Mr Agim was scheduled to attend the burial ceremony of Justice Stanley Alagoa alongside other Justices of the Supreme Court in Bayelsa State but sought permission to go for the convocation ceremony.

"We wish to emphasise that Justice Agim's participation at the ceremony was independent and not as an official representative of any government ministry or department, let alone accompanying any serving or retired government official.

"Any insinuation to the contrary is not only inaccurate but undermines the judicial independence that is crucial to our democracy.

"We encourage the public and media to verify information through credible sources before sharing or publishing, to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.