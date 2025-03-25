Nigeria: Supreme Court Speaks On Justice Agim's Attendance of Unical Event Attended By Wike

"We wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Justice Emmanuel Agim at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar on Saturday."

The Supreme Court on Monday countered claims that Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to the University of Calabar convocation.

Festus Akande, the director of Information and Public Relations of the court in a statement in Abuja, said Mr Agim attended the 2025 University of Calabar Convocation as an honouree and an alumnus of the institution.

"We wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Justice Emmanuel Agim at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

"Agim was as an esteemed honouree and an alumnus of the institution, whom the Governing Council had found worthy to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law (Doctor Honoris Causa).

"He was recognised for his significant contributions to the legal profession; which is a reflection of his commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law, serving as a model for aspiring legal professionals and students alike".

He said that Mr Agim was scheduled to attend the burial ceremony of Justice Stanley Alagoa alongside other Justices of the Supreme Court in Bayelsa State but sought permission to go for the convocation ceremony.

"We wish to emphasise that Justice Agim's participation at the ceremony was independent and not as an official representative of any government ministry or department, let alone accompanying any serving or retired government official.

"Any insinuation to the contrary is not only inaccurate but undermines the judicial independence that is crucial to our democracy.

"We encourage the public and media to verify information through credible sources before sharing or publishing, to prevent the spread of misinformation.