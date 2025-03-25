Nigeria: Osun Communities Trade Blames Over Killings in Renewed Clashes, Call for Tinubu's, Osun Govt.'S Intervention

Both sides traded accusations, blaming each other for the attacks, but agreed that the security forces offered little help to quell the clashes.

Neighbouring communities of Ilobu and Erin-Osun in Osun State, on Monday, traded accusations over the renewed attacks and killings in their domains resulting from the protracted land disputes involving them and tIfon-Osun.

The National President of the Ilobu Asake Development Union (IADU), Olufemi Salako, via an open letter, called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in what he described as a sustained campaign of violence against Ilobuy by neighbouring Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun communities that left many dead.

He traced a history of violent clashes that have led to deaths, displacement, and destruction of property.

Mr Salako accused Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun of launching coordinated attacks aimed at erasing Ilobu from the map of Nigeria.

Similarly, in a statement issued in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Monday, the National President of Erin-Osun Progressive Union (EPU), Kayode Olawale, lamented that several homes in disputed border areas were burned down as vehicles and motorcycles were vandalised, leaving thousands of residents displaced.

EPU accused Ilobu residents and armed militants of attacking Erin-Osun on Friday night, setting houses ablaze and forcing many to flee.

"Despite our town's neutrality in the renewed Ilobu-Ifon crisis, Ilobu attackers stormed our community, destroying homes and properties. Security forces were later deployed, but their intervention was slow, allowing the destruction to continue," Mr Olawale said.

Ilobu's perspective

Mr Salako of IADU explained that Ilobu, Ifon-Osun, and Erin-Osun communities have a long history of land disputes, with multiple legal battles determining ownership of contested territories.

According to Mr Salako, Ilobu pursued these disputes legally, resulting in favourable court judgments.

He cited landmark rulings, including in Suit No. OF/28/70 and Appeal No. FCA/1978, which established their legal claim to disputed lands.

However, despite these judgements, he alleged that Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun communities have repeatedly resorted to violence instead of respecting judicial decisions.

"Despite these judicial pronouncements, the Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun communities have consistently acted as aggressors, making several violent attempts to dislodge our people from their ancestral homes. We have repeatedly sought justice through courts, panels of inquiry, and even defensive measures on the battlefield concerning land ownership.

"In the face of these provocations, the people of Ilobu have remained peaceful, adhering to the principles of civility, the rule of law, and coexistence. However, while we have chosen peace, the Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun communities have continued their unjustifiable killings, arson, and violent displacement of our people," he alleged.

Ilobu leaders not committed to peace -EPU

But the EPU blamed the lingering crisis on alleged lack of commitment to peace process on the part of Ilobu leaders .

"For years, our elders have engaged in dialogue with Ilobu leaders, even before the government's intervention. However, all efforts--both community-led and government-led - have been deliberately undermined by Ilobu," the union's national president stated.

He said the earlier sent to the State Government by the Ilobu community's leaders "deliberately misrepresents facts, distorts the truth, and attempt to portray Ilobu as innocent in this conflict."

He urged the Osun State Government to revamp the Boundary Dispute Panel Initiative in order to find a lasting solution to the recurrent communal crisis.

Alleged coordinated attacks

Both sides also blamed the other party for the attack on their communities.

"Erin-Osun became aware of the renewed hostilities between Ilobu and Ifon-Osun on the early morning of Friday, 21 March 2025. Our community played no part in this conflict and remained peaceful throughout the day. Notably, the curfew and security measures imposed by the government did not even include Erin-Osun, further proving our commitment to peace.

"However, later that evening, Ilobu residents began attacking our people, burning houses in disputed areas. By nightfall, armed militants from Ilobu had advanced towards Erin-Osun, strategically positioning themselves along our boundaries with the clear intention of causing destruction," the EPU stated.

"At precisely 11:16 p.m., I sent an urgent distress call to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, requesting immediate security intervention. Security forces were eventually deployed between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., though they did not station within our town but merely patrolled between Erin-Osun and Ilobu."

In its own account of the incidents, the Ilobu community development association stated that the latest round of violence erupted on Thursday, when armed groups from Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun launched simultaneous attacks on Ilobu.

"The impact of this unprovoked war has been devastating, resulting in a humanitarian crisis that has annihilated a defenceless community whose right to identity is protected by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

"Our immediate findings indicate that our people are being used to settle political scores in the battle for control of local government structures in Osun State," Mr Salako stated.

He explained that the incessant attacks were due to the government's failure to act swiftly and had emboldened the militias.

Security forces offered little help

Both sides also noted that the presence of security officials offered little help.

"Despite Ilobu being just 8 kilometres from the Osun State Government House in Abere, security reinforcements were delayed, allowing the attackers to wreak havoc," the Ilobu leader said.

On his part, Mr Olawale, speaking for Erin-Osun, said despite the presence of security forces, "Ilobu attackers continued their violent rampage, burning down homes, looting properties, and displacing thousands of our people".

The Erin-Osun leader accused soldiers deployed to quell the crisis of siding with Ilobu, adding that they intimidated residents "while allowing Ilobu attackers to operate freely."

"This partiality was further evident when security forces vandalized motorcycles and a car parked outside the residence of the Oluode of Erin-Osun.

"Thousands of our people are homeless now while the means of fending and feeding themselves have become a herculean task,we therefore call on the government through NEMA and State Emergency Management Agencies to assist the community."

Political undercurrents alleged

The IADU noted that the fresh violence was not just about land but had deeper political undertones.

The union's letter pointed to a recent Court of Appeal ruling in the case between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where an Ilobu indigene was a party.

The letter alleged that the ongoing attacks could be linked to political maneuvering aimed at weakening their influence in local governance.

The association also accused a senior Osun State government official, who hails from Erin-Osun, of providing logistical support to the attackers.

This, the national president claimed, was evident in the delayed response of security agencies, which they believe have been compromised.

Demands for urgent government action

The Ilobu community issued an urgent appeal to the federal government to prevent further bloodshed and restore order.

In one of the demands, Mr Salako called for a complete restructuring of security agencies in Osun State, replacing current commanders with unbiased and proactive officers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He requested immediate apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for the attacks and the deployment of security forces to safeguard lives and properties.

The letter demanded the posting of soldiers to protect the country home of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, an Ilobu native who served Nigeria diligently.

"Directing the Chief of Army Staff to establish a Command and Control Centre at the llobu Community to reinforce the security networks in Osun State.

"Mobilising aggressively human and material resources towards alleviating the prevailing humanitarian crisis affecting the large number of the displaced residents of Ilobu community," he added.

Also, the EPU appealed to the Osun State Government to "see through the Boundary Dispute Panel Initiative, which has made commendable progress."

"Abandoning this effort at this stage would only serve the interests of Ilobu, which will allow them to continue their aggressive expansion unchecked," the union added in its open letter.

Government response

In a statement on Monday, Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered the immediate distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced people of Ilobu, Ifon and Erin Osun.

The statement stated that Mr Adeleke directed the Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Security Service (SSS) to summon the traditional rulers, chiefs and identified ring leaders in each town for grilling and signing of peace undertakings.

"This is really sad. I thank the security services for restoring peace. The 24 hours curfew imposed is working. We need to put a permanent end to this needless destruction of lives and properties.

"I have ordered the distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced. The foods are going to the three palaces for distribution to the victims. We will ensure accountability. Those behind this mayhem will be brought to book," Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the State Governor, added.