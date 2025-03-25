Nigeria: Federal Govt Orders Probe of Kogi Jailbreak

The leadership of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) have confirmed the tragic death of one of its officer (named withheld) during a security breach at the Koton-Karfe Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi State which led to the escape of 12 fugitives.

This is even as the service further affirmed the recapture of five of the escapees , with efforts continuing to apprehend the remaining fugitives , who manipulated padlocks in one section of the facility, allowing twelve prisoners to flee.

A statement by the service spokesperson, Abubakar Umar , confirmed that the incident occurred in the early hours when inmates in a section of the facility manipulated padlocks, leading to their escape.

The NCoS statement has it that the Controller-general of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, quickly mobilised security resources in response to the breach and in collaboration with local security agencies, including the Kogi State Government's senior special assistant (SSA) to the Governor, personnel were deployed to restore order and begin a manhunt for the escapees.

He assured the public that a thorough investigation into the incident is underway, and a nationwide security audit across all correctional facilities is being conducted to prevent future breaches.

"The safety and security of our custodial centers remain our top priority," Nwakuche said, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local authorities.

The NCoS also reassured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to strengthen security and uphold the institution's core mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates.

He added that the tragic loss of the officer,(identity withheld) who was caught in the line of duty during the incident, has prompted an outpouring of support and sympathy from across the nation.

The escape has heightened concerns over security at correctional facilities nationwide, but the NCoS maintains that it is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of both inmates and personnel.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has ordered an immediate investigation into the jailbreak at the Koton Karfe Custodial Centre .

The statement read, "The Nigerian Correctional Service confirms a security breach at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, 24 March, 2024.

"During the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulates with the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

"Upon receiving reports of the attack, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the SSA to the Governor of kogi State immediately mobilised to the facility, and personnel were deployed to secure the facility, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

"As of this moment, five of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice."

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Babatunde Alao, on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, condemned the incident, calling it unfortunate.

He assured that efforts would be made to recapture all the escaped inmates by utilizing the service's advanced biometrics and existing technological solutions.

The Minister further said he instructed the acting comptroller general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, to visit the Kogi facility to assess the situation and initiate a thorough audit to determine the causes of the incident

"We are on top of the situation. Our men are on the ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation," he stated

The jailbreak, which occurred on Monday, reportedly saw at least 12 inmates escape and the death of a custodial official whose identity and further details are yet to be disclosed.