Liberia: Bike Riders Hopes Dashed

Hopes of thousands of motor bikes and kehkeh riders were dashed when the Supreme Court of Liberia, through its Chambers Justice, Associate Justice Ceainech D. Clinton-Johnson, rejected a petition for a writ of prohibition filed by the National Kehkeh and Motorbike Riders Welfare and Advocacy Organization (NAKEMOR).

The petition was presented through the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), an advocacy body headed by Chief Executive Officer Mulbah K. Morlu.

The legal challenge, brought against the Government of Liberia, aimed to prevent certain enforcement measures initiated by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and other state security institutions operating under the Ministry of Justice.

Morlu, on behalf of STAND and NAKEMOR, had petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene and stop what they described as targeted actions by the government against motorcyclists. However, the Chambers Justice found no sufficient grounds to grant the writ and therefore declined the request.

