Nigeria/Zimbabwe: Road to 2026 - Nigeria Boss Chelle Calls for Focus Against Zimbabwe

Nigeria boss Eric Chelle urged his players to keep their concentration ahead of Tuesday evening's clash against Zimbabwe in the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Chelle, 47, was drafted in as head coach in January with the sole mission of steering Nigeria to the quadrennial tournament after the squad missed out on the event in Qatar in 2022.

On Friday, in Chelle's first game in charge, Victor Osimhen bagged a brace at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali as Nigeria saw off Rwanda 2-0 to register their first win of the qualifying campaign.

"I'm proud of what the players did in Rwanda," said Chelle aas Nigeria finished their preparations for the game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

"It was difficult but they succeeded. It won't be easy against Zimbabwe because they are a good team with good players and a good coach. So we need to be focused to do another good job."

Change

Nigeria lie fourth in Group C with six points from their five ties.

On Tuesday evening, leaders South Africa take on Benin who will go top with a win against Hugo Broos' men.

The tie is being played in Abidjan because of the lack of a stadium conforming to international standards in Benin.

On the eve of the clash at the Stade Félix Houphouet Boigny, Broos hit out at the organisation after his side were denied the chance to practice at the venue as it was being prepared for Cote d'Ivoire's Monday night game against Gambia.

"It is a Fifa rule that every team has the right to have a preliminary training of 60 minutes before the game at the stadium where the match will take place," said the 72-year-old Belgian.

"I understand we coould not because there was another game. But this is bad when people who make the rules don't follow the rules.

"So it's all nice to say: 'Oh, follow the rules! Follow this!' We have to follow everything, but we have the right to train in the stadium where the match will take place, and we can't, and that is not correct."

In Group D, leaders Cape Verde face Angola while Cameroon, who were held to a 0-0 draw against Eswatini last Wednesday, entertain Libya.

Surge

On Monday, Cote d'Ivoire retook pole position in Group F with a 1-0 win over Gambia. Sebastian Haller struck the only goal of the game early in the first-half.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The African champions lead the way with 16 points after six games, one ahead of Gabon.

In Group I, Ghana followed up Friday night's 5-0 thrashing of Chad with a 3-0 rout of second-placed Madagascar.

Thomas Partey gave Ghana the lead in the 11th minute. The Arsenal midfielder bagged his brace to double the advantage nine minutes into the second-half.

And his fellow English Premier League midfielder Mohamed Kudus added Ghana's third on the hour mark.

Ghana boast 15 points after six games. Madagascar have 10 and Mali are third with nine points following their 0-0 draw with Central African Republic.

In Group H, pacesetters Tunisia left it late in Rades to take the spoils against Malawi who were reduced to 10 men mid way through the second-half following a red card for Lloyd Aaron for two bookable offences.

Seifeddine Jaziri broke the deadlock after 86 minutes and in stoppage-time, Elias Achouri converted a penalty to give the hosts a 2-0 victory and a four point cushion over second-place Namibia who drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea