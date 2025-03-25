Liberia: Is Liberia's Abundance of Resources a Curse?

opinion

In Liberia, the bounty of natural resources -- including iron ore, gold, diamonds, rubber, round logs, crude palm oil, and palm kernel oil -- has regrettably proven to be more of a curse than a blessing for the nation.

The combination of ineffective governance, a lack of accountability, and fragile institutions has resulted in the mismanagement of these substantial revenues, preventing Liberia from harnessing its full potential as a developing nation. This scenario serves as a compelling illustration of what scholars term the "resource curse."

First introduced by Professor Richard Auty in 1994, the concept of the resource curse describes a paradox whereby countries endowed with rich natural resources often struggle to translate that wealth into meaningful improvements in citizens' lives and sustainable economic growth. Countries that rely heavily on natural resource exports tend to experience lower growth rates, reduced levels of human development, and higher inequality and poverty on average. Additionally, these countries often have poorer institutions and experience more conflict than resource-poor economies, and Liberia is no exception to this trend.

Extensive research into the resource curse reveals a troubling reality: wealth derived from natural resources can have pernicious effects if not managed properly. Liberia exemplifies this phenomenon glaringly; as the largest rubber producer in Africa and the thirteenth-largest iron ore producer worldwide -- behind only leaders such as Australia, Brazil, China, and India -- it is a country with immense potential.

However, without robust institutions, transparent governance, and a strategic approach to resource management, Liberia's natural wealth risks becoming a double-edged sword, undermining its prospects for achieving a prosperous and equitable future for all its citizens.

According to the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative's 15th EITI Report, which covers the fiscal period from July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022, the following exports of Liberia's natural resources occurred:

1) Gold - 14,092 kg - US$693.80 million

2) Iron Ore - 6,365,189 Mt - US$477.33 million

3) Diamonds - 84,583 carats - US$29.54 million

4) Rubber - 125,432 tons - US$201.18 million

5) Crude Palm Oil - 1,239,197 Mt - US$51.25 million

6) Palm - 6,149 tons - US$9.70 million

7) Kernel Palm - 402,933 Mt - US$80,000

8) Logs - 188,737 cubic meters - US$4.36 million

The total value of exports from Liberia's mining, forestry, and agriculture sectors reached an impressive One Billion Four Hundred Seventy-Two Million United States Dollars (USD 1.472 billion), which accounted for a remarkable 99.23% of the country's total exports during the reporting period. Among the key contributors to Liberia's export economy, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation led with a substantial 48% share, followed closely by ArcelorMittal at 40% and MNG Gold with a significant 9%.

From the total export figure of USD 1.472 billion, the revenues generated by the extractive sector amounted to USD 182.35 million between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022. During this timeframe, the extractive sector's contributions to the government's domestic revenue were 17.16% of the overall revenue collected.

The findings presented in the 15th Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Report shed light on the paradox of Liberia's resource wealth, which often turns into a burden due to systemic issues such as ineffective political governance and fragile institutions. This dilemma is not solely a result of the mere existence of natural resources but rather influenced by the complex interplay between multinational corporations, foreign investors, and local governance structures.

Exploiting these resources reflects the intricate dynamics involving state and private entities in Liberia, revealing significant challenges in ensuring that the generated wealth translates into tangible benefits for the country and its citizens.

Resource wealth can have profoundly negative effects on nations, particularly those where governance is weak. Countries rich in natural resources -- such as Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Angola, Sierra Leone, and Venezuela -- have often seen their economies and livelihoods devastated. This grim reality highlights what is commonly referred to as the "resource curse," where instead of fostering prosperity, abundant natural resources lead to economic mismanagement, conflict, and corruption.

In contrast, there are notable exceptions throughout history. Countries like Norway, Canada, and Botswana have successfully navigated the pitfalls associated with resource wealth. They have done so through the implementation of effective state management practices and the establishment of robust institutions designed to uphold transparency and accountability, thereby standing against corruption.

Corruption is a critical factor linked to the resource curse, representing a pervasive global issue that acts as a formidable barrier to economic and social development -- especially in less-developed countries. It is estimated that approximately $2 trillion is lost annually worldwide due to corrupt practices.

This staggering figure represents an immense missed opportunity; if allocated wisely, it could effectively eradicate extreme poverty, ensure universal access to education for all children, provide life-saving treatments for malaria, and address the significant global infrastructure deficit. The challenge remains for nations rich in resources to harness their wealth ethically and equitably for the benefit of their citizens.

Transparency International defines corruption as the "abuse of entrusted power for personal or private gain." This definition highlights the misuse of authority by individuals who hold positions of trust, often prioritizing their interests over the common good. In 1996, James D. Wolfensohn, who was then the president of the World Bank, powerfully characterized corruption as a cancer that undermines societal structures. He issued a compelling challenge to all nations, urging them to foster transparency and accountability to effectively combat the pervasive and detrimental impact of corruption.

The consequences Wolfensohn outlined are severe and multifaceted: resources intended for public welfare are often redirected from the most vulnerable sectors of society to the affluent, business costs are artificially inflated, foreign direct investment (FDI) are discouraged due to perceived risks, public expenditures are compromised, aid is misdirected, and equitable national development is significantly undermined.

Managing an influx of natural resource revenues presents a complex challenge for any nation. Countries that experience sudden financial windfalls often struggle to effectively navigate the accompanying excess liquidity, which can disrupt economic stability. In Liberia, for instance, a staggering 87.5% of our national budget is allocated to recurrent expenditures. This disproportionate allocation leaves little financial flexibility for investment in vital but less prioritized development projects.

Consequently, our focus tends to be on accelerating the implementation of existing projects, frequently coupled with extravagant spending. This approach can create an illusion of growth but ultimately contributes to rising inflation, particularly when this growth is not supported by corresponding increases in productivity. The pursuit of liquidity absorption leads us to relax our financial discipline and ethical spending practices, which can have far-reaching implications.

As a result of these dynamics, we often witness an appreciation of our national currency. This appreciation, in turn, exacerbates the economic conditions, rendering critical sectors such as mining, forestry, and agriculture uncompetitive in the global market as exchange rates soar.

This specific economic phenomenon, commonly known as "Dutch disease," occurs when a sudden boom in one sector--such as resource extraction--results in the neglect and decline of other important sectors, ultimately threatening the overall sustainability of the economy. This situation necessitates a careful reevaluation of our economic priorities and strategies, highlighting the need for balanced growth that supports all sectors of the economy.

With effective management and unwavering determination, several countries have successfully navigated the challenges of the resource curse, transforming their economies into thriving entities. Unfortunately, Liberia has not shared in this success.

This disparity is starkly illustrated by the fact that while the country's natural resources are valued at an astounding $1.4 billion annually, the Liberian government only receives a mere USD 182.35 million in revenue from these exports. This significant gap has led to widespread disillusionment among the populace, who feel let down by their government's inability to leverage the nation's wealth for the benefit of its citizens.

As Liberia grapples with these persistent issues, the question lingers: Is the nation fated to be classified as a failed state, or is there still hope for a brighter future? Only time will tell. I rest my pen.