Liberia: Canadian Delegation Targets Liberia's Mental Health and Substance Abuse Crisis

MONROVIA — The Canadian delegation Recognizing the urgency of Liberia's growing drug addiction crisis, which was recently declared a national emergency by President Joseph Boakai, the delegation met with Canadian interns conducting community-based research on substance abuse and mental health. This research is part of a four-year initiative funded by Global Affairs Canada, in partnership with Empowerment Squared and McMaster University.

Over the next three years, multiple cohorts of Canadian interns of African descent will conduct fieldwork in Montserrado, Margibi, and Grand Bassa counties, contributing to Liberia's long-term efforts in tackling substance abuse and mental health challenges.

A distinguished Canadian delegation, led by Leo Nupolu Johnson, CEO of Empowerment Squared, has successfully concluded a transformative two-day visit to Liberia. This high-level engagement reaffirmed Canada's commitment to Liberia's national development priorities and deepened long-term partnerships in critical sectors such as education, youth empowerment, health, and economic development.

Ama Harris, Empowerment Squared Liberia's Local Team Lead, and Attorney Decontee King-Sackie, its Board Member, hosted the delegation.

Strengthening Canada-Liberia Relations

The delegation included senior officials from Global Affairs Canada and the Embassy of Canada in Côte d'Ivoire, which oversees Canada's diplomatic relations with Liberia. The visiting team featured: Marie Belanger (Team Lead, Partnerships for Development Innovation - Global Affairs Canada), Amadou Kane (Counselor & Head of Cooperation - Embassy of Canada in Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia) and Euloge Camara (Trade Commissioner - Embassy of Canada in Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia). During the visit, the delegation engaged with key government institutions, including the Ministries of Youth & Sports, Health, Foreign Affairs, and the Paynesville City Corporation among others. Their discussions focused on exploring collaborative solutions to address pressing national challenges, particularly in education, economic development, and public health.

A Landmark Visit to the Liberian Learning Center

A major highlight of the visit was a tour of the newly inaugurated Liberian Learning Center, a groundbreaking $2 million educational and community development hub. The first of its kind in Liberia, the Center serves as a beacon of learning, innovation, and sustainability.

Key features of the Center include:

A dedicated children's and adult library to expand access to learning resources

Co-working and business incubation spaces to empower emerging entrepreneurs

Conference rooms for knowledge-sharing and professional development

A sports and recreation gymnasium to support youth engagement and wellness

Beyond its educational and professional resources, the Liberian Learning Center is Liberia's most environmentally sustainable public building. It is:

100% solar-powered, ensuring uninterrupted energy access

Built with compressed earth bricks, promoting eco-friendly construction

Equipped with a rainwater collection system, advancing water conservation

Designed for passive cooling and lighting, reducing energy dependency

The Canadian delegation praised the project's innovative approach, recognizing its potential as a model for sustainable education and development in Liberia.

Canada-Liberia Relations: Mobilizing Over $10M in Investments

Since 2022, Empowerment Squared has been instrumental in mobilizing nearly $10 million USD in investments for Liberia's development. With over $5 million USD already secured from key partners such as the Mastercard Foundation, Global Affairs Canada, Rotary International, and major philanthropists, these funds directly support:

Expanding access to education through the Liberian Learning Center

Substance abuse and mental health interventions driven by evidence-based research

Entrepreneurship training to foster economic resilience and community empowerment

Reflecting on the delegation's visit, Leo Nupolu Johnson, a Liberian-born advocate who fled the country's civil war before resettling in Canada and founding Empowerment Squared in 2007, emphasized the importance of sustained international cooperation:

"The partnerships we are forging between Canada and Liberia represent a shared vision for empowerment, resilience, and sustainable development. This visit reaffirms our commitment to building impactful programs that transform lives and strengthen communities," Johnson said

A Future of Stronger Development Partnerships

As the delegation wrapped up its visit, both Liberian and Canadian stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation. The growing collaboration signals a promising future for Liberia's sustainable development, supported by strategic investments, research, and capacity-building initiatives.