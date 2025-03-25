Liberia: Man Says He Lied to Lnp Over Torture Claims

Momoh David, whose torture allegations prompted the House of Representatives to summon Chinese national Micheal Shio for a criminal investigation, has submitted a notarized confession to the Presiding Chamber Justice at the Supreme Court, stating that he was never subjected to torture.

David's confession statement comes days after the lawmakers ignored Associate Cianeh Clinton-Johnson's invitation, to defend their positions, whether lawmakers have the constitutional backing to withdraw a criminal case that is pending before the Criminal Court awaiting indictment, to conduct their own investigation of Shio.

In the statement notarized by the Enoch S. Garlawulo Notary Public, David pleaded guilty to lying to the Liberia National Police (LNP) about a fake torture claim involving a Chinese national Micheal Shio.

David also admitted that he was not beaten by officers assigned to Shio himself, contrary to statements made by him to members of the House of Representatives.

David had initially accused Shio of pouring hot oil on him (David) and instructing dogs to bite him, allegedly as punishment for theft.

But, in the statement David claimed that he was coached by Fahgon to make the story up, according to court records, David claims that on February 12, 2025, Fahgon visited his home and informed him that his (Fahgon) Chinese friend, Gao Feng aka "The Real Minister" has a dispute with Micheal Shio.

David, the document alleges that Fahgon informed him that they were seeking ways to harm Shoi at any level and, since he (David) had been to Shio's property, he was the Ideal person to make the false accusation against him (Shio).

"Fahgon promise to build a concrete house for me, if I agreed to fabricate allegations against Shoi. Fahgon also gave me US$ 500, along with six (6) bags of rice, cooking oil and a bottle of water," David is quoted by the court document.

Additionally, David claims that Fahgon paid his community Chairlady identified as Oneika B. Flomo, and four other individuals US$500 each to provide false testimony against Shoi.

"Fahgon also promised to pay US$500 to anyone willing to set fire to Shoi house," claims David.

He added, "Fahgon coached me on how to fabricate details of the allegation of torture before conducting an interview."

Doing the interview, David said, Fahgon fabricated the allegation himself and falsely claimed, "This Chinese man, Micheal Shio pepper sprayed your anus, poured hot oil on you, and then released a dog to attack you."

But the record claims that David said he did not respond to these false allegations which were being recorded on camera.

Again, David alleges that on February 13, Fahgon informed him at the Monrovia City Court that he will influence the judge to reject and instruct the sheriff to place Micheal Shio in handcuffs.

"Fahgon stated that he would ensure that LNTV broadcast the event to publicly humiliate Shoi," claims David, "On February 19, after the court released my medical report Fahgon became angry and blamed me for not informing him earlier, stating that he could have influenced the doctor to alter the report."

He claims that Fahgon told him that they can't win the case in court.

" Instead, he planned to escalate the matter to the House of Representatives. It is all about money." David is quoted in the court document. "My Chinese friend, Gao Feng will pay the House of Representatives to have Shio deported from Liberia."

David said, on February 20, Fahgon arranged for an official Liberia Broadcasting System vehicle to transport him, his mother and others to the House of Representatives.

"Fahgon instructed me to stripped naked and display my wounds, in order, to falsely accused Micheal Shio before the House of Representatives," the court records allege

According to David, on January 17, 2025, he suffered burns due to an LEC electrical fire.

Thereafter, he was admitted to the ELWA Hospital for medical treatment.

But, on February 8, 2025, an officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP) only identified as R13 assigned to the Zone Three Police Station allegedly visited him at hospital and prepared a pre-written backdated statement dated January 13.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The pre-written statement, David claims stated, "Micheal Shio pepper sprayed me causing unconsciousness, then poured hot oil on me and released his dog to bite me."

David, in the document alleges that R13 coerced him into signing the statement and assured him that he was going to be compensated by Fahgon. It is not clear whether David's confession is a result of both Fahgon and Feng's failure to settle him for his statement.

In a July 25,2024, the court records claim that in a Facebook post, Fahgon publicly hinted at a campaign against Shio, when he wrote, "the real story of illicit mining will be told on. Sunday with real facts. Get your data ready for facts vs. Fiction.

According to court documents, Gao Feng conspired with Fahngon, the Director-General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), to wage a fabricated media war against Micheal Shio, also a Chinese national.