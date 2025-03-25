West Africa: Speaker Koon's Bloc Rejects Ecowas Mediation Delegates Over 'Protocol Breach'

A diplomatic standoff unfolded at the Capitol on Monday when members of the 55th House of Representatives rejected delegates from the ECOWAS Mediation Team, citing a serious breach of protocol. The incident, which resulted in the delegation being escorted out of the building, highlighted a significant clash over the treatment of Majority bloc Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and the failure to adhere to standard diplomatic procedures.

The purpose of the visit is to assist in mediating the long-standing leadership crisis within the House of Representatives. This latest mission marks ECOWAS's second attempt to mediate the ongoing legislative crisis in Liberia.

The latest intervention follows the previous mission led by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Madam Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima, which took place from November 11 to 16, 2024.

The crisis arose from demands for Koffa's resignation by lawmakers from the ruling Unity Party, leading to a standoff over legislative authority and constitutional principles.

Despite extensive negotiations, both factions remained firm in their positions, resulting in the delegation departing without a resolution.

According to several members of the House, the ECOWAS delegation arrived at the Capitol unannounced and without the courtesy of informing Speaker Koon's office in advance. When the delegation arrived at the Speaker's office, they referred to him merely as "Honorable Koon" rather than acknowledging his assumed official title as Speaker of the House, a slight that majority bloc members of the House saw as an affront to the office and its dignity. The delegation also requested that Koon vacate his seat and welcome them, a move that was seen as both disrespectful and improper by the lawmakers present.

"We cannot allow this type of disrespect," stated Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon, visibly upset by the events. "The office of the Speaker should be treated with the highest level of respect, and what happened today undermines the authority and dignity of this office. I was shocked that the delegation did not come with the proper protocols and did not inform my office beforehand."

The situation quickly escalated, with members of the House of Representatives voicing their frustration. "This was a clear breach of diplomatic and parliamentary protocols," said Rep. Nehker Gaye, Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. "The Speaker's office should have been informed, and the delegation should have followed proper channels. Instead, they arrived without notice, and their actions showed a lack of respect for the institution of the Legislature."

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 PM when the ECOWAS Mediation Team arrived at the Capitol and briefly entered Speaker Koon's office. The delegation, however, was not scheduled to meet with the Speaker directly at that time. The meeting had instead been arranged between the ECOWAS Commission delegation and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Rep. Gaye. The meeting was originally planned to take place in the Speaker's Conference Room, not in Speaker Koon's personal office.

"The meeting was meant to set the stage for a later, formal engagement with Speaker Koon," Rep. Gaye explained. "But the delegation's behavior today disrupted that process and made it clear that they had not prepared adequately for a respectful interaction with the Speaker and the House of Representatives."

In response to the incident, the House of Representatives issued an official statement later that day, offering further clarification and emphasizing their commitment to diplomatic norms and proper procedures. The statement confirmed that the delegation had arrived at the Capitol unannounced, and the meeting they attempted to hold was not scheduled with the Speaker himself, but rather with the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"We want to make it clear that the ECOWAS delegation's actions were not in accordance with the appropriate protocols," the House stated. "The meeting was originally set to be a discussion between the ECOWAS delegation and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, not the Speaker's office. However, the delegation's failure to communicate with the Speaker's office beforehand and their improper address of the Speaker were deemed unacceptable."

The House also clarified that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously communicated a scheduled meeting between the ECOWAS Commission and Speaker Koon, which had been planned for a later date. The House reiterated that all future engagements between the ECOWAS Commission and the Legislature must follow proper diplomatic and procedural channels, ensuring that the Speaker's office is respected and properly informed in advance.

"We are committed to fostering strong relationships with our regional partners, including the ECOWAS Commission," the statement continued. "But we must insist that all parties follow the correct procedures and show respect for the institutions and leaders they engage with. We will not tolerate actions that undermine the dignity of the Speaker or the House of Representatives."

As the situation developed, Speaker Koon and members of the House agreed that the mediation meeting should be postponed to a later date, by which time the necessary protocol would be followed. This would include prior notification to the Speaker's office and proper recognition of the office's authority.

"We hope this will serve as a reminder that the proper protocols must be followed in all official engagements," Speaker Koon concluded. "We are eager to continue our collaboration with ECOWAS, but only under conditions that ensure mutual respect and proper procedure."