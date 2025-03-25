Liberia: Work to Resume Soon On Ganta-Saclepea Road

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has disclosed that construction on the Ganta-Saclepea Road is set to resume in the next two weeks.

Making the disclosure recently on the local station from Monrovia, VP Koung said the government has allocated approximately US$3.5 million to the contracting company (CICO) for this project.

Former President George M. Weah initiated the construction of this highway back in December 2020, but progress slowed in 2023, leading to concerns as the rainy season approaches.

The work speedily began, with the pavement going beyond Cocopa Rubber company, bringing laughter to the citizens, especially those living along the road, including Seclapea,Tappita and among others.

Despite the pavement reaching Cocopa there still remain some unpaved between the pavement as well as the remaining portion from Cocopa to Seclapea.

In 2023, the road work came to a complete standstill, leaving the contractor selling most of the crushed rock to other vendors, AML, other builders and even in Guinea (passing through Ganta Border).

The project, financed by the Government of Liberia through the National Road Fund, faced delays for unknown reasons, despite the Unity Party's promise to complete it once in power.

VP Koung assured the public that the work will restart soon and stressed that government funding, not external partners, supports the project.

Upgrades to other nearby roads, such as the Sehkinyepa-Loguatuo and Ganta-Yekepa routes, have also been highlighted. In addition, the Seclapea Main Street has drawn criticism from residents for its narrowness and lack of proper design at major intersections.

However, the Seclapea - Tappita Road corridor under the construction of China Railway Seventh Group Co is speedily ongoing, with pavement almost reaching Tappita.

