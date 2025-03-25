Liberia: Grand Bassa, Southeast Counties Get Major Electricity Boost

The long-awaited expansion of electricity in Grand Bassa County and the broader Southeast corridor of Liberia, particularly, Sinoe and Barclayville, is now a step closer to reality with the backing of the European Union (EU). After years of anticipation and advocacy by local leaders and stakeholders, the €42 million ($43 million) EU-funded Rural Electrification Programme is bringing a much-needed energy boost to the region.

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, speaking on Monday, March 24, 2025, during a five-day site visit in Buchanan and Greenville, stressed the significance of the project. The visit aimed to monitor the implementation of the "Light Up South-East (LUSE) Project," a key initiative under the EU's infrastructure support to Liberia.

Ngafuan reaffirmed the Liberian government's commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations to ensure the timely completion of the European Union-funded electrification project in the southeastern region of Liberia. The project, valued at €42 million ($43 million), aims to bring reliable electricity to Buchanan, Barclayville, and other parts of the region.

"The people have ambition. The election is an opportunity for politicians to win, but when politicians win, the people must also win. The people win when those elected and appointed do what they were chosen to do," he stated.

He noted that the government remains fully committed to ensuring that the electrification project does not stall due to financial constraints.

"We will fulfill our part of the bargain. We will not allow this project to stop because the government has failed in its responsibility. We will do our part in a timely manner," he assured.

Minister Ngafuan praised the European Union for its continued support to Liberia, noting that the grant financing of this project is a significant boost to the country's development agenda. Unlike loan-based projects that require repayment, this initiative is fully funded by the EU.

"This project is unique because the support is a grant. It means the government does not have to repay the funds, and that makes it even more significant for Liberia's development," he explained.

According to project stakeholders, upon full completion, an estimated 12,054 customers in Buchanan will be connected on both single and three-phase pre-paid meters, with the installation of approximately 825 LED streetlights. Additionally, 4,344 households will be connected in Greenville along a 43-kilometer transmission route. A two-megawatt mini-hydro power plant will also be constructed on the Sinoe River Rapids to supply Greenville with electricity, along with the installation of about 200 LED streetlights.

Greenville had previously been energized by an 850-kilowatt solar power plant in Murrayville, near Greenville, with an 820 KVA backup generator. The second energy source for Greenville will consist of a two-megawatt hydro power plant to be built on the Sinoe River Rapids, about 43 kilometers away from the city center. In Barclayville, Grand Kru County, a solar PV plant and mini-grid network will be constructed, along with solar home systems for communities on the outskirts of Barclayville.

Ngafuan urged all stakeholders, including the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and Jungle Energy Power, to ensure the proper implementation of the project and timely connection of households to the power grid.

He also emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration in the successful execution of national development projects.

According to him, increasing energy access from 33% to at least 75% in five years is a major commitment of the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration and today's visit and other positive interventions that are in the pipeline for the power sector give me renewed confidence that "we are on track to achieving the energy targets laid out in the ARREST Agenda dor Inclusive Development (AAID)."

Also speaking, the European Union Head of Delegation to Liberia, Ambassador Nona Deprez, reiterated the EU's commitment to supporting Liberia's infrastructure transformation. She emphasized the importance of coordination and collective efforts to avoid unnecessary delays.

"This is a major infrastructure project funded by the EU for the people of Liberia. A total of €42 million has been allocated to cover the distribution of electricity in Buchanan, as well as renewable energy solutions in Barclayville, including solar and hydro power," Ambassador Deprez stated.

She stressed the need for all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Liberia Electricity Corporation, and Jungle Energy Power, to ensure a smooth implementation process.

"What is really important is that we work together in a whole-of-government approach. We have the contractors, the project team, and the citizens of Buchanan involved, and we must ensure that there are no delays so we can meet the 2026 completion timeline," she noted.

Ambassador Deprez further called on the Liberian government to cover the resettlement action plan costs and ensure that commitments made by the electricity sector are fulfilled. She also underscored the need for public awareness about the cost of electricity and the importance of timely bill payments to sustain the system.

The electrification project is expected to significantly improve economic activities, boost development, and enhance the living conditions of residents in southeastern Liberia. Once completed, it will provide much-needed electricity to thousands of homes and businesses, facilitating job creation and improving service delivery in health, education, and other essential sectors.

The government's assurance of financial commitment and the EU's steadfast support mark a critical step in addressing Liberia's long-standing energy challenges. Minister Ngafuan reiterated that this project aligns with President Joseph Boakai's broader vision for national development.

"We are merely instruments for fulfilling the ambitions of the people. The citizens are the landlords of this country, and we, the public officials, are their tenants. It is our duty to serve them and ensure projects like this bring the intended benefits," he concluded.

For her part, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence hailed the progress, emphasizing the importance of the project for Grand Bassa and beyond.

"Today is a big day for us. It's been over eight years since we passed back the power plant. Almost every day, I wondered when we would start these kinds of conversations," she said.

She recalled the challenges faced in securing power for the county, noting that previous engagements with the executive branch and international partners initially indicated that Grand Bassa would not benefit from the plant. However, with the EU stepping in to support a broader electricity expansion across the Southeast, Grand Bassa is now poised to receive the much-needed power supply.

"Grand Bassa is a big deal, and we are grateful. We are grateful to all of the teams that have made it possible to have this process passed down," she said. "Our concern on the program was the timeline--when we were going to have the different activities lined up to start the process. And I can see that we are even beyond expectations. So, we are grateful."

Senator Karnga-Lawrence also applauded the decision to ensure that citizens would not have to pay for electricity meters and welcomed the 10-year contract awarded to Jungle Energy Power for the distribution and management of electricity in the county.

"At that groundbreaking, I said to Jungle Energy that as we are looking forward to having electricity nationwide, it's important to train people, to have succession planning, to make sure that there are sub-companies that will take over. And when you do that in the different counties, then you are building a middle class," she explained.

She also urged the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to allow for more distribution and management companies to improve efficiency, stressing that Jungle Energy Power has set a high standard that should be replicated.

"We continue to applaud you for doing what you've done, but we want you to take that lead. To make sure that in 10 years that you are going to be in Buchanan and other places, let's train more people, let's build more companies, and let's spread out the distribution so more people and companies can benefit."

The Senate Pro Tempore further assured that she would continue advocating for the fast-tracking of the project, particularly by working closely with the Ministry of Finance to ensure no delays in its implementation.