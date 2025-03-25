Nigeria: Goldberg, Life Continental & Zagg Energise Super Eagles With 'Man of the Match' Award

As Nigeria's Super Eagles gear up for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday night, Nigerian Breweries Plc, through its brands--Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink--is set to further energise the team by recognising the game's standout performer with the 'Man of the Match' award.

The winner will receive a cash prize of N1million with additional brand rewards to mark their performance.

The initiative, dubbed "Operation Super Eagles Sustain the Tempo", underscores the brands' commitment to Nigerian football and the desire to keep the team motivated throughout the qualifying campaign.

The Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Olaoluwa Babalola, highlighted the significance of the initiative.

"Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink are deeply rooted in Nigerian culture, embodying values of strength, unity, and determination. Football is a unifying force in Nigeria, and this initiative is our way of celebrating the players who give their all for the badge. We want to see the Super Eagles dominate, and we believe this recognition will serve as extra motivation," Babalola remarked.

Speaking on the partnership, Wasiu Ola Abiola, Head of Digital, Brand Media PR, and Sponsorships at Nigerian Breweries Plc, emphasised the company's dedication to supporting Nigerian football at all levels.

"The Super Eagles are a source of national pride, and we believe in fuelling their passion with the energy and resilience that our brands represent. Through this 'Man of the Match' award, we aim to recognise excellence on the pitch while inspiring the players to keep pushing for success," Abiola stated.

This partnership comes at a time when the Super Eagles are in a crucial phase of their World Cup qualification journey, with every game playing a pivotal role in their bid for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This initiative continues Nigerian Breweries' long-standing tradition of backing Nigerian sports.

Over the years, the company has been involved in various sponsorship deals across the national teams to grassroots football programmes, strengthening its connection with the game and its passionate fans.

The brands of Nigerian Breweries Plc on February 1st, 2018 officially entered a sponsorship deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), for all the national teams including the women.

Since then, all the grades of the national team have had huge followership comparable to the football fan base of prominent clubs in Europe.

With the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze among the squad, the competition for the Man of the Match award promises to be intense.