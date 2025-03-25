Nigeria: Tinubu Addressing Youths' Education Barriers, Agitations - MKO's Daughter

Rinsola Abiola, daughter of the late MKO Abiola, says President Bola Tinubu remains committed to unlocking the greatness within every young Nigerian by removing barriers to higher education.

Abiola, who's a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, also urged Nigerian youths to keep faith with Tinubu's administration, assuring them that their interests and concerns remain a priority.

She spoke during a Ramadan lecture and Iftar organised by the Rinsola Abiola Foundation for youths in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Abiola described Tinubu as a lover of youths, saying the administration is determined to create opportunities for youth and ensure their voices are heard in decision-making processes.

The founder of Rinsola Abiola Foundation highlighted the recently constituted National Youth Conference, which she is a member, as proof of the President's dedication to engaging young Nigerians in governance and policy-making.

"I ask you to keep faith with this administration and trust that as youth representatives serving within it, we are not unmindful of young people's agitations.

"We understand the challenges and are working to protect youth interests.

"For the very first time, we have a truly young youth minister prioritising issues that concern young people. We are also working on the Student Loan Fund, which will help ensure a level playing field for all," she said.

She reassured young Nigerians that the Tinubu administration is listening to their concerns and making deliberate efforts to create opportunities for them.

"Thankfully, we have a president who is himself youth-friendly and understands - all too well - the need to empower young people," Abiola said.

The Presidential aide asked the youth to remain engaged, participate actively in ongoing government initiatives, and trust that the administration is dedicated to addressing their needs.

Delivering his lecture titled, "Islamic Perspectives on Youth Development and Leadership", the Chief Imam of Gbaguraland, Prof Kamaldeen Balogun, charged Nigerian youths to equip themselves with relevant skills to prepare them for leadership roles.

Balogun, who was represented by Imam Mudashir Abdulrasheed stressed the need for youth empowerment to enable young Nigerians contribute positively to nation building.