Nigeria: My Wealth Is God's Blessings, Not Investment - Davido

25 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has declared that his type of wealth is not obtainable through investment but the blessings from God.

Davido who is the son of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Dr Deji Adeleke, made this claim in a video recently shared on social media.

In the Video, Davido was seen in Adelekes' new luxurious jet with socialite Cubana Chief Priest.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Davido declared, "This type of wealth no be by investment, Na God gats bless you."

In agreement with Davido, Cubana Chief Priest stated, "Inside private jets, private jets dey."

