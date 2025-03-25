Liberia: Dakwood Green Africa, Partners Host Stakeholder & Business Session to Boost Liberia's Intra-African Trade

Monrovia — Dakwood Green Africa, in partnership with the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) Secretariat of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and key Liberian government agencies, has hosted the 2025 IATF Stakeholder & Business Engagement Session in Monrovia.

Held on March 20, 2025, the event was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the National Investment Commission. It aimed to galvanize national efforts toward deeper participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), under the theme: "Bridging the Last Mile: Unlocking Liberia's Intra-African Trade Potential."

Setting the Stage for IATF 2025

The session served as a preparatory platform ahead of IATF 2025, scheduled to take place in Algiers, Algeria. It convened government officials, business executives, policymakers, and investors to outline Liberia's trade priorities, promote market access, and explore financing pathways for Liberian enterprises.

Discussions focused on Afreximbank's funding support for businesses aiming to scale up and become competitive players in Africa's growing trade ecosystem.

This latest engagement builds on earlier roadshows hosted in Liberia by Dakwood Green Africa and Afreximbank and aligns with the Liberian government's broader economic objectives--chiefly diversification, private sector growth, and regional trade expansion.

A Call to Action for Liberian Businesses

Delivering the keynote address, Afreximbank's Intra-African Trade Ambassador and Dakwood Green Africa Group Chairman, Mr. Gabriel Edgal, stressed the IATF's value as a premier platform for cross-border trade under the AfCFTA.

"The IATF is where businesses meet partners, governments identify solutions, and trade opportunities take shape," he said. "I encourage Liberian institutions and enterprises to show up strong at IATF 2025 in Algeria. There is much to gain."

Mr. Edgal noted that past IATFs have generated over US$43 billion in trade deals and attracted more than 1,600 exhibitors from 75 countries. He underscored that increased intra-African trade can unlock economic independence across the continent.

"When we trade among ourselves, we build industries to serve African markets," he said. "That drives self-sufficiency, infrastructure growth, job creation, and shared prosperity."

He emphasized the need to move Liberia beyond exporting raw materials and toward processing and value addition.

"With its fertile land and workforce, Liberia can become a regional hub for processed palm oil. But we must invest in local transformation to reap full economic benefits," he added.

Oakwood Green Africa's Strategic Vision

Mr. Edgal further explained that Oakwood Green Africa was founded to enable Africa's economic rise through strategic partnerships.

"We are a Pan-African platform connecting capital, technology, capacity, and trade solutions," he noted. "Through our banking and digital infrastructure, we promote financial inclusion, SME growth, and expanded market access."

Government Endorsement and Support

Representing the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Minister for Commerce and Trade, Mr. Wilmot T. A. Reeves, reaffirmed government support for trade-led growth and regional integration.

"Intra-African trade accounts for less than 20% of total African exports, compared to 60% in Asia and 70% in Europe," he said. "For Liberia, it's even lower--under 15%."

Minister Reeves emphasized the urgency of adding value to key exports like rubber, timber, iron ore, and palm oil to boost trade volumes within Africa.

"SMEs make up more than 80% of Liberia's business sector. To unlock trade potential, we must eliminate key barriers--financing, market access, and trade facilitation," he said. "IATF 2025 presents an opportunity we cannot afford to miss."

He encouraged strong national representation at the upcoming fair, which is projected to facilitate an estimated US$44 billion in trade and investment deals.

Central Bank and Private Sector Engagement

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Senior Technical Advisor Mr. Mussa A. Kamara described the session as a catalyst for inclusive growth under the government's ARREST Agenda.

"This initiative enables SMEs to access much-needed financing for expansion and job creation," Kamara said. "It also aligns with our mission to build a sustainable and inclusive private-sector-driven economy."

He acknowledged the impact of previous IATF engagements in linking Liberian banks and businesses with Afreximbank's financing instruments.

"We urge the Liberia Business Association and other private sector players to seize this opportunity and position themselves for regional growth," he concluded.

Positioning Liberia for the Future

The 2025 IATF Stakeholder and Business Engagement Session highlighted Liberia's commitment to strengthening intra-African trade. As preparations intensify for IATF 2025 in Algeria, the message is clear: Liberia must harness trade financing, expand its market presence, and attract investment through strategic engagement.