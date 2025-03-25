Liberia: Doxxbet CEO Clarifies Sponsorship to Football Clubs

Monrovia — Doxxbet Chief Executive Officer Michal Gabor has clarified recent remarks regarding Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji's alleged role in identifying clubs to benefit from the company's sponsorship.

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the betting company signed short-term sponsorship deals with seven clubs from the First Division, Second Division, and Women's Division.

Each of the four First Division clubs, including traditional teams Invincible Eleven (IE) and Mighty Barrolle, received L$237,600 or its equivalent in USD. Meanwhile, two Second Division teams and a Women's Division club received L$158,000 each.

Gabor explained that the clubs were selected from a list of financially challenged teams that submitted sponsorship proposals to the company.

The selected beneficiaries, he said, include: Global Pharma FC, Cece United FC, Bushrod Queen FC, Pags FC, Mighty Barrolle FC, Freeport FC, Invincible Eleven FC, and Shaita FC.

Speaking to The Liberian Investigator a day after the story broke, Gabor emphasized that the company independently chose eight clubs from a pool of twenty that had applied for assistance.

"The LFA only identified the clubs, and we asked them to submit proposals. From the list, we made the final selection for sponsorship," Gabor clarified.

He stressed that the initiative is aimed at easing the financial burdens faced by struggling football clubs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gabor also stated that Doxxbet has no political interest in the upcoming LFA elections and is committed to working with all clubs to support the growth of football in Liberia.

He distanced the company from political speculation, firmly denying claims that the sponsorships were part of a campaign to win favor ahead of the 2026 LFA elections.

"We are businesspeople, and we are not being used by anyone to secure influence ahead of the elections," he concluded.

In addition to sponsoring the eight clubs, Doxxbet has served as the official sponsor of the LFA Awards for the past five years.

The company began its involvement with a US$24,000 sponsorship in 2019, later increasing its support to US$100,000 over a three-year period.

In 2023, Doxxbet signed a new three-year sponsorship deal valued at US$125,000 for individual player awards, further strengthening its commitment to the development of Liberian football.